Maga cultist and anti-vaxxer Rob Schneider claimed there were no Children’s Hospitals when he was a kid – 17 sick burns

US anti-vax MAGA rob schneider

Actor Rob Schneider (Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo, 50 First Dates and more) famously switched his political allegiance from Democrat to Republican way back in 2013. He’s since become a full-throated supporter of the MAGA cult and shares their anti-vaxxer views.

It’s this anti-vaccination stance that has led him to post the following on his Twitter account to his 2.2M followers. It’s quite the claim…

It’s obviously an outrageous lie which is easily disproved and it’s even been corrected by a Community Note, but Schneider seems to be sticking with it as he hasn’t deleted the post (at the time of writing).

Here’s a little more detail.

When Rob Schneider was a kid, there were children's hospitals in America and children certainly did get sick. In fact, when Rob Schneider was a kid, both child and infant mortality rates in the US were far higher compared to now. https://t.co/V4xBS64C4T pic.twitter.com/VCu2k9H6BK — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) October 23, 2025

As you’d expect, there were many people in the replies calling out Schneider’s nonsense.

This is the perfect example of how stupid trump supporters are holy shit — Mauii.eth has 55 riders (@Mauii_NFT) October 23, 2025

You are the village idiot…for a village of idiots. — William Coffin (@CoffinItUp) October 23, 2025

My man has never played an actual character in a film he's just dumb and they record it. https://t.co/neCoFwmTP6 — Brandon Bradford (@BrandonLBradfor) October 23, 2025

Rob Schneider is somehow dumber than the characters he plays in movies, Bravo sir pic.twitter.com/F4nLoKzlTW — The Radical Independent (@ElonsDealer) October 24, 2025

I wish there was a vaccine against stupid. — Branislav Slantchev (@slantchev) October 23, 2025

There were no Rob Schneider films when I was a kid, because there wasn't an Adam Sandler to take pity on him and give him work. https://t.co/5cSytIVlmB — @mcelwee.bsky.social (@MJMcElwee) October 23, 2025

When people ask why Rob Schneider gets no work anymore, this is the only explanation needed — Punxsutawney Trill (@PunxsutawneyT) October 24, 2025

