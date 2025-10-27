Hard to believe we know (or is it?) but Trump is still complaining about that unfortunate escalator incident at the United Nations – 17 moving comebacks

Politics donald trump escalators United Nations

Donald Trump was in Malaysia to participate in a peace treaty between Cambodia and Thailand. That’s wonderful, right?

Well, it was. Then the Orange Guy started talking. We all know what happens next. The personal vendettas come out. In this case, it was something that happened a month ago and has literally nothing to do with what he’s trying to accomplish right now.

Trump in Malaysia: “United Nation should be doing this but they don’t do it. They turned off my teleprompter when I made a speech. They’re good at that. The escalator wasn’t working.” pic.twitter.com/KbC4OCN8dg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 26, 2025

For a guy with (alleged) dementia, he sure does remember certain things with crystal clarity. His complaining never ends. He is President of the United States, a role he is grossly unsuited for, and he still finds things to bitch and moan about.

The pettiness was hard to miss on Twitter.

1.

People actually voted for this demented potato and think he’s strong? He’s the weakest snowflake in world history It’s just proof that MAGA is not only stupid and ignorant and racist and hateful and lacking decency, but they are genuinely shitty people who offer nothing ‍♂️ — Chris (@SirGimmis) October 26, 2025

2.

Escalator and teleprompter problems were caused by his staff, It’s a marvel how his rotting brain can retain grievances so clearly but cannot pronounce ‘acetaminophen.’ — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) October 26, 2025

3.

At least he doesn’t hold grudges and whine about them on camera forever. — Chris Robinson (@ChrisRobinsonNJ) October 26, 2025

4.

Trump sounds like a guy who wandered off from a retirement home and started giving a press conference about the broken escalator. Every time he opens his mouth abroad, it is less foreign policy and more open mic night at the nursing home. Yikes! — Theophilus M (@theophilus367) October 26, 2025

5.

For fuck sakes how did this fucking guy actually become president? — The Satanic Mechanic (@Armand456082300) October 26, 2025

6.

WTF. He’s still complaining about the teleprompter and escalator in Malaysia? The paranoia and delusion in Trump is off the charts. — KalliJo (@kallijo68) October 26, 2025

7.

Wait. Wasn’t Trump the one who claimed he never needs teleprompters?

In other news,when “the fittest president” can’t climb stairs, you know the situation is dire. — The Possum Politic (@PossumPolitic) October 26, 2025

8.

By framing technical glitches as deliberate sabotage, he transforms equipment failure into evidence of UN conspiracy, shifting focus from policy critique to personal victimhood. — SleuthyFella (@SleuthyFella) October 26, 2025

9.

Both the issue with the teleprompter & the problem with the escalator were caused by the incompetence of Trump’s own staff. Next, Trump will start blaming Biden for these 2 mishaps. — Dr. Tom (@drtom878) October 26, 2025

10.

Donald Trump’s incompetent low IQ staff didn’t know how to work a teleprompter at the UN and his staff triggered the escalator to stop because they wanted to get a shot of Dear Leader riding the escalator. The more he says these things the more ignorant Donald Trump looks. — Golden Geisha (@geisha_golden) October 26, 2025

11.

Have you ever seen such a miserable billionaire? The “poor me” stuff is so old. — Joanne (@cockermom5) October 26, 2025

12.

Poor baby. Could a sack of waste have a more pathetic demeanor? Embarrassing as hell Trump’s lack of dignity. — Sally Dillon (@8fuld) October 26, 2025

13.

Does everyone see how broken Trump’s brain is?…..he can never let anything go….he’s so weak and inept, he just repeats his whining……he embarrasses every American!! — SteveB (@175scb) October 26, 2025

14.

Both the escalator and the teleprompter incidents were caused by his own people – but he’s still blaming the United Nations for it during a speech in Malaysia? pic.twitter.com/TBIS6qY4a3 — Diana Prince (@Diana_E_Prince) October 26, 2025

15.

Oh, next tell them how you won the Election you lost and then tell the one about the whales and windmills and electrocution. Grandpa tells the same stories over and over. — colette flanigan (@FlaniganColette) October 26, 2025

16.

Who the fuck cares? He’s insane, and an embarrassment to the US! — Proud Canadian RN (@Celiadumas4) October 26, 2025

17.

At first I thought this had to be an old video, but of course the man-child is still going on about something that happened forever ago

And I thought he didn’t use teleprompters — William Buecker (@wcbuecker) October 27, 2025

Source: Twitter @atrupar