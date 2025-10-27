People have been sharing their niche ethical opinions, and some are a lot nicher than others – 23 top responses

Social Media Bluesky

Like the late lamented Meat Loaf, we all have that thing we just won’t do. It could be crossing a picket line, buying a certain newspaper, not eating meat, or – in some cases – turning up to do face-to-face surgeries in Clacton. But that’s another story.

Over on Bluesky, Zach Weinersmith put the call out for people to share their ethical stances – but only the niche ones.

Do you have any extremely niche, but serious, ethical stances? — Zach Weinersmith (@zachweinersmith.bsky.social) October 16, 2025 at 9:08 PM

Zach had one to share.

One that occurred to me a while back that I had, and which I'd only seen one economist ever talk about, is the idea of opposing the profusion of unimportant variety in consumer products, e.g. 40 flavors of the same chip. Reasoning is it likely keeps cost higher on everyone w/out increasing pleasure. — Zach Weinersmith (@zachweinersmith.bsky.social) October 16, 2025 at 9:11 PM

The post proved to be quite popular. It has more than a thousand likes, and has inspired people to share all these ethical stances – but we’re not totally convinced that they’re all niche.

the forced self-censorship gibberish we all have to do on social media now is having a devastating effect on the way people communicate with each other. nobody in a healthy society is saying "unalived" — cait (and adonis) (@cait.bsky.social) October 19, 2025 at 11:18 PM

it is never okay to take out your frustration on service people and people who do have low moral character — Micah (@rincewind.run) October 20, 2025 at 1:27 AM

actually my nichest one is probably that if I feel I'm having a good day/week/whatever and I see a note or coin out on the pavement I won't pick it up because I think it should only go to someone in need of cheering up absolutely no idea where I picked that one up — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian.marieleconte.com) October 16, 2025 at 11:25 PM

My extremely niche, but serious, ethical stance is that the best container for a food item is usually the one it's already in. — Shane McKee (@shaneir.bsky.social) October 20, 2025 at 8:57 PM

If a stadium takes public money, all the games played within it should be on broadcast TV—none of this Amazon Prime or Sunday Ticket bullshit. — Madame DeFarge (@madamedefargeknits.bsky.social) October 17, 2025 at 3:53 AM

I am infuriated by the existence of oversized vehicles on the road, absolutely for all the expected reasons of environmental impact, etc., but largely because they represent a significant safety risk by drastically cutting down my line of sight and therefore my reaction timing. — Trent Kallust (@badger597.bsky.social) October 16, 2025 at 11:49 PM

It shouldn't be niche, but the moment private property was invented and land became owned by individuals and corporations, universal basic income became a human right, and every day since it has been unethical to not implement UBI. — Scott Santens (@scottsantens.com) October 17, 2025 at 3:15 AM

Everyone take two steps back from the baggage carousel and step forward when you see your bag. — Kate Danley (@katedanley.bsky.social) October 17, 2025 at 6:19 AM

This is not niche when I'm posting on BlueSky but in the real world among people I actually know, I feel like my vehement anti-AI stance is considered weird and idiosyncratic. — Craig Calcaterra (@craigcalcaterra.bsky.social) October 17, 2025 at 1:45 PM

France should not only pay back the Haitian reparation money, they should pay reparations to Haiti for kidnapping and forced labor. — AnneWith (@indigoace.bsky.social) October 17, 2025 at 7:48 AM

copyright only serves the upper classes and large corporations and should be abolished (as a compromise, I will accept it being reduced to 20 years – and it being non-transferable, limited to the lifetime of the author, no corporate ownership) — Amy Star (@amyzenunim.starwitch.productions) October 20, 2025 at 6:42 PM

