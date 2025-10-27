The outrageous trolling of this healthcare professional backfired to magnificent effect and of all the A++ comebacks this one said it best

Science medicine takedowns trolls

We’ve featured no end of trolls on these pages being given exactly what they deserved but we’re not sure we remember one quite so outrageous – or ultimately supremely satisfying – as this one.

It’s a Twitter account, about which it is impossible to say too little, taking aim at one particular healthcare professional and suggesting they are in the wrong job.

any person who looks like this has no business giving anyone health advice or medical care of any kind… pic.twitter.com/XOyPtOGKqv — Rei (@kitto) October 25, 2025

And we wouldn’t go near that with a bargepole, obviously, if it wasn’t for the way they ended up not just roasted by dumped in the food recycling.

1.

She's the one who went to school and has the degree and actually knows what she's doing…? Be respectful cause she has to put up with a jackass like you… — Bridget Zuniga (@Bridgetzuniga3) October 25, 2025

2.

Being slim doesn’t equate healthy. I know plenty of dead skinny people — MJ (@M_JordanUK) October 26, 2025

3.

Lol dumbass if they went through the schooling and passed the board exams for that job then they deserve the job. Fu@&ing idiot, so let me guess your brain surgeon has to be hot looking to do surgery on your brain tumor that's killing you !? ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/bFSMha0LXC — Duvaughn Marley (@MarleyDuvaughn) October 25, 2025

4.

I think it's pretty messed up taking pictures like this unauthorized and posting them online like that — ImPerfect*Storm (@Stormymoon999) October 26, 2025

5.

A nurse here. Most clinical nurses work 12+ hours, we have zero time for anything, our metabolism is crap because our bodies never know when to rest or not. Be grateful that you have the opportunity to be cared for by someone who studied with the best of intentions to help u. — Tako Spooky Edition (@takologism) October 26, 2025

6.

Have you tried self-diagnosing? — Waffle.Winkle (@SheAintDumbb) October 25, 2025

But of all the many comebacks, it was this one that surely said it best.

who the one on the hospital bed though? https://t.co/hS94rLl0u5 — Arham (@mgmtarham) October 25, 2025

Boom. Now get in the bin.

I’ve had nurses like her. GOT THE JOB DONE!!!! — Lonell Fletcher III (@iii_lonell) October 25, 2025