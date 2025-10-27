Science medicine takedowns trolls

The outrageous trolling of this healthcare professional backfired to magnificent effect and of all the A++ comebacks this one said it best

Poke Reporter. Updated October 27th, 2025

We’ve featured no end of trolls on these pages being given exactly what they deserved but we’re not sure we remember one quite so outrageous – or ultimately supremely satisfying – as this one.

It’s a Twitter account, about which it is impossible to say too little, taking aim at one particular healthcare professional and suggesting they are in the wrong job.

And we wouldn’t go near that with a bargepole, obviously, if it wasn’t for the way they ended up not just roasted by dumped in the food recycling.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

But of all the many comebacks, it was this one that surely said it best.

Boom. Now get in the bin.