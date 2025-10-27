In a crowded field, this theory about wild animals might be the stupidest racist take of the day

Weird World racism

Depressingly, it seems like racists are being platformed more than ever, having their views amplified by pernicious social media algorithms and by the cowardice (or implicit support) of media outlets and politicians who just aren’t calling them out for their bigotry.

It also seems that racists are getting progressively more stupid. Like, really, stupendously thick.

Here’s a case in point. It’s a Tweet from ‘retired professor’ Dr. Ricardo Duchesne, who starts his post with ‘I am not trying to be biased, but…’, before coming out with an unbelievable stream of utter, racist drivel.

It truly has to be seen to be believed.

I am not trying to be biased, but I notice that wild animals are increasingly hanging out with Whites —- as if they are sensing that once Whites are replaced no one will care for them, play music for them, write books about them, make documentaries, take care of wild lands. pic.twitter.com/vivxE1vWIG — Dr. Ricardo Duchesne (@dr_duchesne) October 24, 2025

What the actual F?!

We weren’t the only ones to have that reaction…

1.

“I’m not trying to be biased…” followed by an insanely racist and unhinged statement is insane. — The Political HQ (@ThePoliticalHQ) October 25, 2025

2.

Reminder that this is what white people did to the American bison. pic.twitter.com/UV6iqDebDN — KuzmaShmuzma (@Kuzzyphuzz) October 24, 2025

3.

Sure, playing a ukulele to a fox is incredibly helpful. And you are biased – as well as racist and a complete moron. — Kelly R (@KelRo736) October 26, 2025

4.

am not trying to be biased, but the fact is 80000 tigers were hunted during British rule by whites in India during 1875 to 1925

Should we also talk about Trophy hunting in South Africa

Am I being a bit racist here for no reasons ? — “THE CHOWDHURY “ (@Strikeatdawn31) October 25, 2025

5.

Lol this gets the award as most stupid post of the year — BarelyTrying (@oneworld82a) October 25, 2025

6.

What a fucking dumbass post — Robert Wells (@TheTsengMao) October 25, 2025

7.

This is a parody account, right? — Empire Of Lies (@berningman16) October 27, 2025

8.

This is probably one of the dumbest things I have ever seen on this app. Congratulations pic.twitter.com/hFjhQIH4h7 — Ryan the Bad Stoic (@Ryanhillstead84) October 25, 2025

9.

Even by the standards of white supremacists you are a particularly stupid and cartoonishly evil one. I’m going to have to read one of your books for the comedy gold I think. I already know it’ll be junk though. — Gunther Centralperk (@MukdukTheFirst) October 25, 2025

10.