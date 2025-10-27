Politics Sarah pochin wes streeting

Wes Streeting’s takedown of Reform MP Sarah Pochin even had people who don’t like Wes Streeting cheering

John Plunkett. Updated October 27th, 2025

As you might already have seen elsewhere today, Reform UK’s only female MP Sarah Pochin has been making quite the name of herself by declaring how sick she is of seeing adverts full of black and Asian people.

Properly extraordinary scenes – even for Reform UK – and it prompted no end of condemnation as you might imagine.

But several high profile politicians have been less keen to condemn it to the degree that it surely deserved.

Apart from Labour’s Wes Streeting, whose minute or so takedown of the Reform UK-er was exactly what she deserved, and even had people who don’t like Wes Streeting cheering (so quite a few people then).

That was on LBC, while Streeting also said something similar over on BBC1.

And these people surely said it best.

Source @LBC