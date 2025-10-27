Wes Streeting’s takedown of Reform MP Sarah Pochin even had people who don’t like Wes Streeting cheering

Politics Sarah pochin wes streeting

As you might already have seen elsewhere today, Reform UK’s only female MP Sarah Pochin has been making quite the name of herself by declaring how sick she is of seeing adverts full of black and Asian people.

Reform UK MP Sarah Pochin, “It drives me mad seeing adverts full of black people, full of Asian people, full of anything other than white” “Your average white person, your average white family, is not represented anymore in TV advertising” “How many times do you look at a TV… pic.twitter.com/H6SeXHDg1x — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) October 25, 2025

Properly extraordinary scenes – even for Reform UK – and it prompted no end of condemnation as you might imagine.

But several high profile politicians have been less keen to condemn it to the degree that it surely deserved.

Apart from Labour’s Wes Streeting, whose minute or so takedown of the Reform UK-er was exactly what she deserved, and even had people who don’t like Wes Streeting cheering (so quite a few people then).

‘She should be utterly ashamed of herself.’ Labour’s Wes Streeting condemns Reform MP Sarah Pochin’s remarks about adverts ‘full of black people,’ labelling them racist. pic.twitter.com/gHNbBF9Fj8 — LBC (@LBC) October 26, 2025

That was on LBC, while Streeting also said something similar over on BBC1.

“What she said was a disgrace… it was racist” Health Secretary Wes Streeting criticises Reform MP Sarah Pochin’s comments about the number of Black and Asian people in adverts and says he worries about the return of “1970s style racism”#BBCLauraK https://t.co/CkTHGctZ4k pic.twitter.com/HzxizphAKc — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) October 26, 2025

And these people surely said it best.

Well said @wesstreeting. Would be good to hear other Ministers – and indeed members of my own party – speaking out against the open racism we are now increasingly seeing from some politicians https://t.co/4kVh6DYcxz — Gavin Barwell (@GavinBarwell) October 26, 2025

Good to see Labour speaking out against racism against black and Asian people. Builds on Starmer’s conference speech. Shows some political coherence & most importantly, is the right thing to do. The growing overt racism in our politics is frightening. https://t.co/OBF0scCrCs — Ayesha Hazarika (@ayeshahazarika) October 26, 2025

As Lib Dem Health and Care spokesperson it’s my job to hold Wes Streeting to account. He is absolutely right here: https://t.co/VpfabKkS68 — Helen Morgan MP (@HelenMorganMP) October 26, 2025

#Pochin and #Farage should be thoroughly ashamed. How can they possibly serve only some of our citizens while being so openly racist. That is not who we are. https://t.co/C8oRh84UVg — Angela (@AngelaTopping) October 26, 2025

Powerful denunciation from @wesstreeting. Time to stop pulling our punches and to call out racism for what it really is. Some of the rhetoric emanating from both Reform and Conservative politicians has moved way beyond what is acceptable in any decent society. https://t.co/jUiHPOQtT0 — Professor Christopher Painter (@PrfChrisPainter) October 26, 2025

The difference between Wes Streeting & Chris Philps response to Sarah Pochins vile comments says all you need to know about the spinless wonder Philps really is https://t.co/GqEjQbnTPm — Saints Mike (@Saints_Mike7167) October 26, 2025

For all of my many differences with him, on this @wesstreeting is absolutely right and I’m very pleased to hear a senior government minister call out Reform UK on its vile rhetoric and defend our hard won multiculturalism! #BBCLauraK https://t.co/ccwHUgXxah — Mathew Hulbert ️ ️‍ ✝️ (@MathewHulbert) October 26, 2025

