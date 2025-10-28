A right-wing commentator whined that New York ‘is not an American city anymore’ and got magnificently owned all the way across the Atlantic

Politics fail Matt Walsh new york city

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: a straight, white, male podcaster has said something ignorant to a massive audience of people.

The latest reboot of this tired premise comes to us courtesy of Matt Walsh. Walsh has made a name for himself with outrageous comments on gender, race, and the climate which are best awful and at worst downright unprintable. Basically, he’s every podcaster in the year 2025.

Most recently, Walsh took to Twitter to voice his displeasure with the state of New York City. He complained about the lack of English speakers and the influx of transplants. Here are his words:

1 in 5 New Yorkers can’t speak the English language. 40 percent weren’t born in this country. New York is not an American city anymore. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 27, 2025

Anyone with even the smallest understanding of United States history, let alone New York City history, understands how misguided this take is. That didn’t stop Walsh from making his claim with a slimy combination of authority and idiocy.

That only made it sweeter when the replies swooped in to take Walsh back to school. Here are the most enlightening.

1.

Stick to the what is a woman tour, Matt. NYC clocked 41 percent foreign born in 1910, outpacing today, and those waves built the damn skyline from nothing. If thats not the raw forge of American grit, youre chasing ghosts. Mamdani just widened his lead to 10 on immigrant… — VIX (@vixflatline) October 27, 2025

2.

A true American would understand our history better. pic.twitter.com/JlQkCkcyPO — unbeknownst (@UnbeknownstDude) October 27, 2025

3.

There was a higher proportion of New Yorkers born abroad living in NYC in 1910 than there is today. I cannot stress enough how brazenly and publicly ignorant Matt Walsh is of the history of the country he claims to be a proud citizen of. https://t.co/TyGwiKSozA — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 27, 2025

4.

Immigrants in New York? Is nothing sacred?! pic.twitter.com/U3gDMPr7KL — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) October 28, 2025

5.

Someone needs to buy this man a ticket to the Ellis Island Museum https://t.co/q3Z7yffZVC — Flutterbug (@doseOFdays) October 28, 2025

6.

Coincidentally it’s also the best food city in the world and the epicenter of arts, culture and media. Also, the natural history museum is dope. I’ll take my “not an American city” every day of the week over living anywhere else https://t.co/tGlWVmIgdd — Joshua Christensen (@JoshuaGChris) October 27, 2025

7.