Celebrity James Blunt

James Blunt had the very best response after Nicky Minaj told her followers they’re beautiful and the fact so many of her fans didn’t get it made it even better

John Plunkett. Updated October 28th, 2025

In phrases we didn’t think we’d be typing today, Nicky Minaj took time out from her busy schedule to let her followers know just how beautiful they all are.

Not just her followers but maybe the whole world, who knows?

But either way if all those likes are anything to go by, it certainly did the trick.

But we mention it not because we are now your new home of all things Minaj, but because it caught the eye of another singer who we have written about a whole lot more often. And just like every other time, Jamnes Blunt did not disappoint.

The dude’s just a Twitter powerhouse, what more can we say?

And yet, not all of her fans did get the reference because, well, that song’s 20 years old now, right? And it just made the whole thing even better.

Never felt so old as we do now.

READ MORE

Lewis Capaldi is going back on tour and his stellar takedown of this ‘depressing music’ troll had people begging for more

Source @JamesBlunt