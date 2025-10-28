James Blunt had the very best response after Nicky Minaj told her followers they’re beautiful and the fact so many of her fans didn’t get it made it even better

Celebrity James Blunt

In phrases we didn’t think we’d be typing today, Nicky Minaj took time out from her busy schedule to let her followers know just how beautiful they all are.

Not just her followers but maybe the whole world, who knows?

Idk who needs to hear this, but you’re beautiful. — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 22, 2025

But either way if all those likes are anything to go by, it certainly did the trick.

You’re beautiful too baby ✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/Gst6t74KpV — Billionaire Barbie ♡ (@glxssyfairy) October 22, 2025

But we mention it not because we are now your new home of all things Minaj, but because it caught the eye of another singer who we have written about a whole lot more often. And just like every other time, Jamnes Blunt did not disappoint.

You’re a little slow to the party. https://t.co/3pRQmWryRA — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) October 23, 2025

The dude’s just a Twitter powerhouse, what more can we say?

Thank you for always being so blunt. — Justin (@JustinLicata) October 23, 2025

I heard you saw her in a crowded place — Grassie (@GrassieMarcel) October 23, 2025

And yet, not all of her fans did get the reference because, well, that song’s 20 years old now, right? And it just made the whole thing even better.

I thought this was a Nicki hate tweet at first pic.twitter.com/a7jwvd5FuI — Holland Media (@HoIIandMedia) October 23, 2025

I’m so confused was his ugly ass trying to be funny or… — ☦︎︎ (@PlNKWlG) October 23, 2025

Barbz Chill he was playful because he got a song called you are beautiful. I know some of ya'll are very young. pic.twitter.com/s4zApjcNsv — barbzcafe☕ (@Yoniem5) October 23, 2025

Bro her fans are going to literally murder you pic.twitter.com/T7vJxirr2v — Yerkky Yerkky (@onlinepresent) October 23, 2025

Relax Barbz, this Blunt doesn’t want any smoke! he’s known for his hit song called “you’re beautiful” some of y’all are too young to remember lmao — (@PinkLadySupport) October 23, 2025

Idgaf if this is a joke you better watch your mouth pic.twitter.com/sf8jo4T2vT — Beautifulesta (@Beautifulesta_) October 23, 2025

Y’all how are you mad at this. It’s a joke cuz he had a very popular song called “You’re Beautiful” — ladidai (@ladidaix) see linkinbyeo (@ladidaix) October 23, 2025

Omgggg don’t jump him yall pic.twitter.com/vtSxetmBYD — celine (@celinedotco) October 23, 2025

Never felt so old as we do now.

Source @JamesBlunt