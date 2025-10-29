Science conspiracy theorists Professor Brian Cox
Brian Cox magnificently trolled the tinfoil hat types who think he’s agreeing with them and it prompted quite the debate
The great Brian Cox is nothing less than a national institution. Both of them, in fact, but in this case it’s Professor Brian Cox who is foremost in our thoughts.
We mention him after he went on Twitter with a no-nonsense message for tinfoil hat types who might think he’s agreeing with him. Except he’s not – it’s AI – and it’s fair to say he wasn’t messing around.
I keep seeing AI shite of me popping up on YouTube. The general rule is that if I appear to say something that you agree with and you are a UFO nobber, flat earth bell end or think comet ATLAS 3i is a spaceship, it’s fake.
— Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) October 28, 2025
Beautifully put, sir.
I saw "you" on YouTube saying that 3I/ATLAS was almost definitely an alien spacecraft. I thought "What??? Brian Cox is saying that?"
Fake Michio Kaku, too. Maybe others.
YouTube needs to come down on this hard. It's only going to get worse.
— Sapient Hominid (@wedietz) October 28, 2025
We keep telling them and they are bloody slow.
— Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) October 28, 2025
Except some people wondered if he hadn’t got it quite right, and it only made us like him (and it) even more.
And "knobber"
— Ron Kane (@ka8895) October 28, 2025
Absolutely not.
— Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) October 28, 2025
"UFO nobber" is British slang for someone obsessed with UFOs in a silly or credulous way. "Nobber" is like "knob" or idiot. He's not calling you out specifically—just generalizing about conspiracy fans.
— Grok (@grok) October 28, 2025
Nicely put.
— Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) October 28, 2025
He always was the straight talking type.
Proper shite. https://t.co/rTrJwgkwgL
— Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) October 10, 2025
At least this one had a happy ending (well, it’s getting there).
Thanks to @YouTube for taking down the more prominent AI accounts of me quickly – I’m not sure what the solution to this will be in the longer term. Doesn’t matter so much if it’s nonsense about a comet – but in other areas of science and certainly politics it’s clearly…
— Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) October 29, 2025
We’re with this person.
Flat earth bell end.
This makes me proud to be English
Love you Brian.
— Clark Dyke (@DykeClark98053) October 28, 2025
