Science conspiracy theorists Professor Brian Cox

Brian Cox magnificently trolled the tinfoil hat types who think he’s agreeing with them and it prompted quite the debate

John Plunkett. Updated October 29th, 2025

The great Brian Cox is nothing less than a national institution. Both of them, in fact, but in this case it’s Professor Brian Cox who is foremost in our thoughts.

We mention him after he went on Twitter with a no-nonsense message for tinfoil hat types who might think he’s agreeing with him. Except he’s not – it’s AI – and it’s fair to say he wasn’t messing around.

Beautifully put, sir.

Except some people wondered if he hadn’t got it quite right, and it only made us like him (and it) even more.

He always was the straight talking type.

At least this one had a happy ending (well, it’s getting there).

We’re with this person.

