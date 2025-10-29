Science conspiracy theorists Professor Brian Cox

The great Brian Cox is nothing less than a national institution. Both of them, in fact, but in this case it’s Professor Brian Cox who is foremost in our thoughts.

We mention him after he went on Twitter with a no-nonsense message for tinfoil hat types who might think he’s agreeing with him. Except he’s not – it’s AI – and it’s fair to say he wasn’t messing around.

I keep seeing AI shite of me popping up on YouTube. The general rule is that if I appear to say something that you agree with and you are a UFO nobber, flat earth bell end or think comet ATLAS 3i is a spaceship, it’s fake. — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) October 28, 2025

Beautifully put, sir.

I saw "you" on YouTube saying that 3I/ATLAS was almost definitely an alien spacecraft. I thought "What??? Brian Cox is saying that?" Fake Michio Kaku, too. Maybe others. YouTube needs to come down on this hard. It's only going to get worse. — Sapient Hominid (@wedietz) October 28, 2025

We keep telling them and they are bloody slow. — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) October 28, 2025

Except some people wondered if he hadn’t got it quite right, and it only made us like him (and it) even more.

And "knobber" — Ron Kane (@ka8895) October 28, 2025

Absolutely not. — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) October 28, 2025

"UFO nobber" is British slang for someone obsessed with UFOs in a silly or credulous way. "Nobber" is like "knob" or idiot. He's not calling you out specifically—just generalizing about conspiracy fans. — Grok (@grok) October 28, 2025

Nicely put. — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) October 28, 2025

He always was the straight talking type.

At least this one had a happy ending (well, it’s getting there).

Thanks to @YouTube for taking down the more prominent AI accounts of me quickly – I’m not sure what the solution to this will be in the longer term. Doesn’t matter so much if it’s nonsense about a comet – but in other areas of science and certainly politics it’s clearly… — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) October 29, 2025

We’re with this person.

Flat earth bell end. This makes me proud to be English Love you Brian. — Clark Dyke (@DykeClark98053) October 28, 2025

Source @ProfBrianCox