Fox News accused Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of being a ‘mean girl’ bully and global supplies of irony just hit critical lows

US AOC Fox News Laura Ingraham

To Fox News now, where presenter Laura Ingraham took offence – such huge offence – after Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez magnificently owned a Maga cheerleader on Twitter.

Specifically this Maga cheerleader, Riley Gaines who is a frequent guest on Fox News and gained some notoriety after speaking out against transgender women in sport after she finished fifth in a swimming championships back in the day, tied with trans woman Lia Thomas.

And this is what Ingraham had to say.

Ingraham: AOC responded to that by saying I would like to challenge this person to get a real job. That’s typical mean girl behavior. The Democratic Party. It’s full of bullies pic.twitter.com/rxsR5JkNn6 — Acyn (@Acyn) October 28, 2025

Laura meet self-awareness. Self-awareness, meet Laura.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

The mean girls don’t like to be mean girled back https://t.co/qOH7hp0f8U — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) October 28, 2025

2.

They terrorize you, but if you punch back at their stupidity, they act like the biggest victims. — (@ChidiNwatu) October 28, 2025

3.

In @IngrahamAngle world, you can be mouthy & call ppl names & mis-label them & lie about their positions, but when ya clap back & echo their remarks back on THEM you are a bully. OK sweetie. #Truth #Trump #MAGA https://t.co/ECdg2cg2Cq — Fahr Out Man (@FahrOutMan) October 29, 2025

4.

Wait. Which is it? Are the Dems a bunch of weak-willed, soft-on-crime crybabies, or are they mean ol’ bullies? — Stalag13G (@stalag13G) October 28, 2025

5.

The party in power are such whiny little bitches. They throw all this shit but can’t handle it being thrown back at them and cry foul. These people are way weaker than we think. https://t.co/F7hGrAnzor — Ty Jäger (@TheTyJager) October 29, 2025

6.