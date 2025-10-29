US AOC Fox News Laura Ingraham

Fox News accused Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of being a ‘mean girl’ bully and global supplies of irony just hit critical lows

John Plunkett. Updated October 29th, 2025

To Fox News now, where presenter Laura Ingraham took offence – such huge offence – after Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez magnificently owned a Maga cheerleader on Twitter.

Specifically this Maga cheerleader, Riley Gaines who is a frequent guest on Fox News and gained some notoriety after speaking out against transgender women in sport after she finished fifth in a swimming championships back in the day, tied with trans woman Lia Thomas.

And this is what Ingraham had to say.

Laura meet self-awareness. Self-awareness, meet Laura.

And these people surely said it best.

