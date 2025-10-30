Flashback to a cheeky-faced young Daniel Radcliffe popping up on Live and Kicking

Entertainment Children's TV Daniel Radcliffe

The weekly children’s show Live & Kicking aired on BBC One on Saturdays from 1993 to 2001.

It featured presenters who went on to become household names, including Zoe Ball and Jamie Theakston and guest stars such as The Spice Girls, who appeared several times.

In 2023, to mark the 30th anniversary of the first episode, BBC Archive shared a few snippets from the very popular Hot Seat segment, in which children could ask questions of celebrity guests.

It’s TV history.

#OnThisDay 1993: Live & Kicking was first broadcast. Here’s some of the best moments from the hot seat segment of the show where pop stars and celebrities would be asked questions by children. Look out for a young Daniel Radcliffe quizzing the Chuckle Brothers about 1 minute in! pic.twitter.com/2B5IaY9Rmy — BBC Archive (@BBCArchive) October 2, 2023

That Jarvis Cocker question and answer couldn’t have been any better if it had been scripted, but who could have predicted that the cheeky chappy quizzing the Chuckle Brothers would become a superstar?

Here are a few favourite reactions to the post.

One of the great things about Saturday morning TV was the way that the famous could be off their guard slightly. Children’s questions can be fantastically direct. https://t.co/cF9rJJDwVq — Justin Lewis (whenisbirths on rival platforms) (@WhenIsBirths) October 2, 2023

i didn't read the post first and was like i swear thats daniel radcliffe and was going to comment about it then read the main post lol — Denz (@Denzarki) October 2, 2023

Ah, simpler times https://t.co/RPpwBkxEy6 — Complete Control PR (@pollybirkbeck) October 2, 2023

Harry Potter asking The Chuckle Brothers a question and them coming back with an aspiration to play for Rotherham is my Monday night utopia. https://t.co/7YqIUJPqBa — Stevie Spence (@Spendogg5) October 2, 2023

The 90s were such an excellent decade to grow up in https://t.co/m34F0PD1Bl — Charlotte Gill (@CharlotteCGill) October 2, 2023

Absolute tv gold. Saturday morning TV was so amazing in the 90s. On demand Tv has benefits but losing this kind of stuff is a negative imo. https://t.co/JUtjUFFpe4 — Sianz (@Sianz) October 2, 2023

Jim Hearson remembered a live TV nightmare.

Bit more family friendly than Five Star on Going Live. — Jim Hearson (@JimHearson) October 2, 2023

Here it is. But be warned – it’s NSFW.

