JD Vance is still wanging on about Haitian immigrants eating cats and dogs – 15 funniest and most on-point comebacks

JD Vance is many things. A hillbilly. An author. The Vice President (somehow). And yet one thing he seems to be above all is a liar.

It’s hard to take anything that Vance spews in public at face value. He says what he needs to in order to get the audience on his side. Values and principles don’t matter. Approval is all that counts in his world

A recent Vance podcast appearance gave him the opportunity to show off these skills.

Here he is talking about how cruelty to animals makes you a terrible human being:

Vance: "If you can actually cause suffering to an innocent animal, you're probably the kind of person who doesn't worry about suffering in people… If you mistreat dogs, that's a 100% sign that you're gonna be a really terrible person." Kristi Noem famously shot her own dog. pic.twitter.com/XvSIQMHKyz — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) October 29, 2025

If that sounds familiar, it’s because the woman currently in charge of America’s safety, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, admitted to shooting and killing her own dog. Sorry, Kristi, the VP does not have your back.

But that’s not the only time Vance threw his own people under the bus. He also decided to badmouth the entire state he used to represent. Here he is perpetuating Donald Trump’s completely baseless statement from September of last year about Haitian immigrants in Ohio eating cats and dogs.

JD Vance: If you remember all of the migrants who came in from Haiti. You blink and eye and literally a third of your town is Haitian immigrants eating cats and dogs Still spreading the same debunked lie pic.twitter.com/o6wmWxlifG — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) October 29, 2025

Bonus points go to the podcast host he’s with laughing along for the ride. Laugh to keep from crying, I guess. The internet was having trouble following suit.

1.

They’re eating the Checks. They’re eating the Balances! pic.twitter.com/qbYGtlFpGY — Janitor Jack (@JanitorJack2) October 29, 2025

2.

The weird thing is, he genuinely looks proud when he tells these outrageous lies. Like a little boy with a smirk. It’s the new GOP look. Johnson has it too. — Sean Cullen (@clambake555) October 29, 2025

3.

4.

Funny thing is, those Haitians were asked to come to help revitalize that town because they desperately needed factory workers. They always conveniently leave that part out. They especially like to leave out the part where the community is integrated and happy — Wendy Ann (@crashgirl42) October 29, 2025

5.

Wow,they are running out of shit to spew so their bringing back the oldies — Ross Volkwein (@scoball1960) October 29, 2025

6.

Just a total fucking racist debunked lie from the VP. Shameful. https://t.co/VR8ePm81YV — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 29, 2025

7.

What a lying piece of shit the vice president of the United States is. Wow. https://t.co/7uyJVns4gr — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 30, 2025

8.

Scum an Villainy: Middletown Man Who Thinks Cincinnati Is His Home Is A Pathetic Lying Coward That History Will Remember Edition https://t.co/SDHnlT98wK — Cam Miller (@cammillerfilms) October 30, 2025

9.

Uh not only does Vance show himself to be an unChristian POS for joking about falsely disparaging Haitians again, but GOP governor DeWine insisted the Haitian community was an asset for Springfield Ohio. https://t.co/Fc55BIZDnr — Fred Newman (@FredJazzyNewman) October 29, 2025

10.

.@JDVance Ever the racist, ever the xenophobe. The Haitians that you forced out of Springfield, OH were hardworking and peaceful people. You, on the other hand, are lazy and worthless. I’d rather have every house on my street filled with Haitians with absolutely no one like you! — JanetGorman (@jcgfrippout) October 29, 2025

11.

All they have is blatant racism. For magas is that enough? Will they stand in bread lines if it means they can use slurs in public again? We're about to find out — PSR (@PSRSurf) October 29, 2025

12.

JD Vance is your average racist, worthy of both your disdain and disgust. He is a useless, inbred weasel that doesn’t represent the people of this country. He has NO integrity or decency or honor. He is extremely unpopular and he knows it, so just throwing bones to the MAGA base. — Linda Lou (@LindaMy35506493) October 29, 2025

13.

I love so many good, good people who have been Republican all their life. I can’t understand why they put up with leadership like this. https://t.co/2SsdT76m7g — Camille Maddox (@csmaddox2008) October 29, 2025

14.

This dude is the definition of selling his soul. Completely flip flops acts like an asshole and troll. Continues to spread lies https://t.co/KB4LgfiRcD — Alex Moran (@est19XX44) October 29, 2025

15.

and he himself admitted live during an interview that he was lying. ugh i hate these people — Katherine Clark (@MysteryPhD) October 29, 2025

