Weird World rightmove

Someone dubbed this Rightmove property listing ‘The final boss of Live, Laugh, Love’ – dare you look through the keyhole?

David Harris. Updated October 30th, 2025

We understand that taste is completely subjective, especially when it comes down to decorating your own home. One person’s modern minimalism is another person’s austere, cold unhomeliness.

But we also understand the draw of looking through property listings to have a good old gawp at other people’s design choices. And this Rightmove listing of a house for sale in Greater Manchester has drawn a crowd of such gawpers for reasons you’re about to see.

Thanks to Sarah Duggers for sharing on Twitter.

Now – who lives in a house like this?

If you haven’t yet clicked on the link to explore, here are some of the highlights.

We’re not ones to judge, but it’s certainly true to say they have a style they like and they’re sticking with it.

However, there were plenty of other people who were only too happy to judge.

Cue the hilariously catty comments…

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2