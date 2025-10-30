Someone dubbed this Rightmove property listing ‘The final boss of Live, Laugh, Love’ – dare you look through the keyhole?

Weird World rightmove

We understand that taste is completely subjective, especially when it comes down to decorating your own home. One person’s modern minimalism is another person’s austere, cold unhomeliness.

But we also understand the draw of looking through property listings to have a good old gawp at other people’s design choices. And this Rightmove listing of a house for sale in Greater Manchester has drawn a crowd of such gawpers for reasons you’re about to see.

Thanks to Sarah Duggers for sharing on Twitter.

Now – who lives in a house like this?

If you haven’t yet clicked on the link to explore, here are some of the highlights.

We’re not ones to judge, but it’s certainly true to say they have a style they like and they’re sticking with it.

However, there were plenty of other people who were only too happy to judge.

Cue the hilariously catty comments…

1.

Rightmove should have a comments section. — Neil (@ofjmx) October 28, 2025

2.

I mean, who hasn’t got a giant glitter ball in the kitchen? — Geeza. (@romfordgeeza) October 28, 2025

3.

The final boss of Live, Laugh, Love — Ashley Allen (@startimeash) October 28, 2025

4.

5.

And the Trump US embassy (Manchester) finally gets to market. — Perth MichaelB (@Perthbadgeman) October 29, 2025

6.

Love how the bathroom walls are designed like zebra camouflage to screw with your depth perception. Just what you need when you come home drunk at 2am. — Simon Levack️ (@SimonLevack) October 28, 2025

7.

Whoever moves in will need to hoover glitter for the rest of their natural life — Mrs Henderson (@MrsHenders4652) October 28, 2025

8.

Manchester-a-Lago. — Antony Sheffield (@Sheffiel1Antony) October 28, 2025

9.