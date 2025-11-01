News prince andrew royal family the UK

Andrew set for a six-figure payout and an annual stipend from King Charles and it’s going down as well as you’d expect

Michael White. Updated November 1st, 2025

More details are emerging of how Andrew Mountbatten Windsor will transition from royal life to his new commoner one.

Several outlets are reporting this weekend that the former Prince Andrew will receive a large one-off payment in the six figures and “an annual stipend designed to prevent him overspending”.

The payment is expected to come from the King’s private fund and will help Andrew cover his expenses as he moves from Royal Lodge in Windsor to his new private residence in Sandringham. Andrew will also get an annual £20,000 navy pension.

.

News of the financial arrangements come as more details emerge about Andrew’s contact with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein after Epstein’s prison release, and as Democrats in the US call for Andrew to testify before the House Oversight Committee.

As you’d expect, people have lots to say about the prospect of Andrew getting such financial support.

