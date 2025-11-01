Andrew set for a six-figure payout and an annual stipend from King Charles and it’s going down as well as you’d expect

News prince andrew royal family the UK

More details are emerging of how Andrew Mountbatten Windsor will transition from royal life to his new commoner one.

Several outlets are reporting this weekend that the former Prince Andrew will receive a large one-off payment in the six figures and “an annual stipend designed to prevent him overspending”.

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is set to get a six-figure payout and an annual payment as part of his “relocation settlement” after being forced out of the Royal Lodge, it has been claimed.https://t.co/CEzgJvjzXN — LBC (@LBC) November 1, 2025

The payment is expected to come from the King’s private fund and will help Andrew cover his expenses as he moves from Royal Lodge in Windsor to his new private residence in Sandringham. Andrew will also get an annual £20,000 navy pension.

Political and constitutional historian Dr Nigel Fletcher discusses the removal of Prince Andrew’s titles as reports suggest he could receive a one-off payment and an annual stipend. Become a GB News Member: https://t.co/mNsRsGC8ef pic.twitter.com/HUdJqZDuxX — GB News (@GBNEWS) November 1, 2025

i WEEKEND: Andrew to get £558k payout for Royal Lodge – but now faces huge repair bill #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/KjsJoU0WoV — Alfie Tobutt (@AlfieTobutt) October 31, 2025

News of the financial arrangements come as more details emerge about Andrew’s contact with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein after Epstein’s prison release, and as Democrats in the US call for Andrew to testify before the House Oversight Committee.

1.

This prince Andrew right now pic.twitter.com/GzXeie9h1V — Mo (@Mosaka121) November 1, 2025

2.

3.

Goes to the heart of the problem with a dynastic monarchy. No matter how bad it gets – how heinous the personnel is / even when banished from public life the taxpayer is ultimately on the hook for their freeloading luxury lifestyles.. — Anthony (@whitecarz) November 1, 2025

4.

This is a provocation. https://t.co/C87w5n6j7w — John Wight (@JohnWight1) November 1, 2025

5.

Finally Andrew's being punished… Six figures not Seven… https://t.co/2Ql7lIkTod — Paul Tubb (@PaulHTubb) November 1, 2025

6.

He should just live off his Navy Pension. Why should he be funded in any other way?

https://t.co/35pgkXYC53 — Sally Pryce (@sallypryce) November 1, 2025

7.

Royal Commentator Richard Fitzwilliams reacts to reports Prince Andrew could receive a one-off six-figure payment and an annual stipend. Become a GB News Member: https://t.co/mNsRsGC8ef pic.twitter.com/UvHXGoDkJU — GB News (@GBNEWS) November 1, 2025

8.

“Andrew is just like us now, a commoner.” Andrew Windsor in line for six-figure payout and annual stipend from his brother. “Ok, perhaps not.” — Machiavelli’s Underpants (@Machiav65991401) October 31, 2025

9.

My God, that's really punishing him: "Andrew in line for six-figure payout and annual stipend from king, sources say" — Mike_Gerrard (@Mike_Gerrard) October 31, 2025

10.

So it's like a compo and he's on the dole — Tones (@Tones24649888) November 1, 2025

11.

Lawyer Spencer Kuvin, who previously represented nine of Jeffrey Epstein's victims, says Andrew Mountbatten Windsor should 'subject himself' to authorities in the US and face questioning about his time with the disgraced financier by Congress. https://t.co/e7ZDuio2qr pic.twitter.com/FuZZdydcLf — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 1, 2025

12.

Andrew's multimillion pound 'cottage' that he has been sent to. Even their 'punishment' is far better than 99% of us could ever hope for. pic.twitter.com/LunaQuMCOk — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) November 1, 2025

Source: Twitter/X/LBC