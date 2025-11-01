George Osborne tried to joke about Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves on Halloween – and was owned back to austerity times

News George Osborne Keir Starmer the UK

George Osborne spends his time these days hosting a podcast with Ed Balls – just one of the 9 or so jobs he’s had since leaving life as an MP.

The former Tory Chancellor – who served from 2016 to 2016 and was one of the key architects of austerity in David Cameron’s government – no doubt thought he was being adorably cheeky when he posted a picture of people wearing cardboard cutout masks of current Chancellor Rachel Reeves and the PM, Keir Starmer, while out on Halloween night (it’s unclear whether Osborne is one of the mask-wearers).

Out trick or treating this evening … pic.twitter.com/2ZWbm2U8n2 — George Osborne (@George_Osborne) October 31, 2025

Well, George may have been slyly trying to convey that Reeves and Starmer are such villainous figures nowadays as to qualify as scary Halloween costumes.

But he underestimated the depth of feeling that is seemingly still out there about his own time as a politician.

A man that plunged thousands in to poverty. Posting about people who are picking up the tatters of the shit he caused. Outside a multi million pound house… https://t.co/GY08hSLKep — Max (@maxcownie_) November 1, 2025

No issues with the Halloween costume. But you've got some brass neck to tweet about other politicians. You instituted austerity and you're taking pics in a neighbourhood of London where every home is worth millions. — KILL, THE ICON! (@KILLTHEICON) November 1, 2025

The guy who destroyed Sure Start and abandoned a generation of our country’s children… is being *checks notes* “funny”. https://t.co/34M0FgQFjY — Jonathan Brash MP (@JonathanBrash) November 1, 2025

Cheap, George. Behave yourself. It would be a joke when you were 15, but not in your position. Ps : we haven’t forgotten your misjudged austerity policy https://t.co/eK9vim565c — MichaelWhite (@michaelwhite) November 1, 2025

Should have just gone as himself. https://t.co/BBJGm8fdCF — Dan De'Ath (@DeAthCardiff) November 1, 2025

As entries to the self-awareness society go, it’s a slam dunk. https://t.co/vEF2pjpv8V — John Brewin (@JohnBrewin_) November 1, 2025

how on earth did I miss that the chancellor who presided over the most devastating austerity cuts we’ve ever seen has descended to the status of podcast bro incredible https://t.co/x1ECP95FJr — Nat ✨ FREE (@loopzoooop) November 1, 2025

