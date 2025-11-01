News George Osborne Keir Starmer the UK

George Osborne tried to joke about Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves on Halloween – and was owned back to austerity times

Michael White. Updated November 1st, 2025

George Osborne spends his time these days hosting a podcast with Ed Balls – just one of the 9 or so jobs he’s had since leaving life as an MP.

The former Tory Chancellor – who served from 2016 to 2016 and was one of the key architects of austerity in David Cameron’s government – no doubt thought he was being adorably cheeky when he posted a picture of people wearing cardboard cutout masks of current Chancellor Rachel Reeves and the PM, Keir Starmer, while out on Halloween night (it’s unclear whether Osborne is one of the mask-wearers).

Well, George may have been slyly trying to convey that Reeves and Starmer are such villainous figures nowadays as to qualify as scary Halloween costumes.

But he underestimated the depth of feeling that is seemingly still out there about his own time as a politician.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Source: Twitter/X/George Osborne