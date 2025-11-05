Politics halloween Lauren Boebert racist

To absolutely no one’s surprise, Lauren Boebert was caught on camera dressed up in an unapologetically racist Halloween costume

Saul Hutson. Updated November 5th, 2025

Colorado Congresswoman, Lauren Boebert, best known for her inability to behave in public, is back in the news again for acting like a moron. This time, it’s racist!

Boebert was snapped on camera wearing a sombrero next to her boyfriend, dressed as an ICE agent, in what appears to be an attempt at humor.

Reports that Boebert was also carrying a sign that mocked a Mexican accent and read: “Mexican Word of the day: JUICY. Tell me if Juicy Ice coming.”

Boebert isn’t shy about her racism, regularly hurling Islamophobic comments at Minnesota representative Ilhan Omar without apologizing. It’s kind of her thing.

The official statement released from her office in defense of the outfit? “It’s a Halloween costume.”

That didn’t cut it in the comments.

Source ABC News