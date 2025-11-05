To absolutely no one’s surprise, Lauren Boebert was caught on camera dressed up in an unapologetically racist Halloween costume

Politics halloween Lauren Boebert racist

Colorado Congresswoman, Lauren Boebert, best known for her inability to behave in public, is back in the news again for acting like a moron. This time, it’s racist!

Boebert was snapped on camera wearing a sombrero next to her boyfriend, dressed as an ICE agent, in what appears to be an attempt at humor.

Rep. Lauren Boebert and her boyfriend Kyle Pearcy, a real estate broker from Windsor, Colo., attended a Halloween party dressed in costumes portraying a Mexican woman and an Immigration and Customs enforcement agent, photos obtained by ABC News show.https://t.co/JHpohrEhJo — ABC News (@ABC) November 4, 2025

Reports that Boebert was also carrying a sign that mocked a Mexican accent and read: “Mexican Word of the day: JUICY. Tell me if Juicy Ice coming.”

Boebert isn’t shy about her racism, regularly hurling Islamophobic comments at Minnesota representative Ilhan Omar without apologizing. It’s kind of her thing.

The official statement released from her office in defense of the outfit? “It’s a Halloween costume.”

That didn’t cut it in the comments.

1.

Why any Latino American chooses to vote for @GOP Republicans when they openly mock them is beyond my comprehension. — Tonya Bailey (@tbailey1976) November 4, 2025

2.

It’s funny because conservatives do stuff like this and then turn into total snowflakes and lose their shit toward people in Charlie Kirk consumes. — neon baguette (@neonbaguette) November 4, 2025

3.

as trashy people do https://t.co/KJhSj8uXEY — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) November 4, 2025

4.

genuinely the most despicable people on the planet, there’s no other words for them https://t.co/VjvfjtSzjx — Jordan Zirm (@JordanZirm) November 4, 2025

5.

It’s been so long since the house was in session I almost forgot this person existed. — ordinary_guy (@realordinaryguy) November 4, 2025

6.

I wish she would dress up as a gd CONGRESSWOMAN and do her damn job — Edgar Allan Vote (@web_classy) November 4, 2025

7.

Because Boebert is the tackiest woman alive. — Lady Jennifer M (@LadyM03607896) November 4, 2025

8.

Why are all Republicans such vile/cruel racists? — GOPTraitorsToAmerica (@capnhap73) November 4, 2025

9.

Cool stuff. Cool people. Cool country,. Love it here. https://t.co/BRbIUEBvO6 — Just Blasé (@w_andrew_raposo) November 4, 2025

10.

How grossly insensitive&disrespectful can Republicans be?! And who keeps voting for them?! I seriously don’t understand how Republicans get any Latino/Hispanic American votes. I really don’t. https://t.co/1EKnqE9vsi — Kenny BooYah! (@KwikWarren) November 4, 2025

11.

High School dropout and redneck bf will deny that this is blatantly racist, which it obviously is. Sad fact is that it’s entirely unsurprising. https://t.co/yTBfKpziYg — Luis Moreno (@LuisMorenolg) November 4, 2025

12.

Believe people when they tell you who they are. https://t.co/UI69RYlYkn — Dayna L. Jones (@djlouise) November 4, 2025

13.

We’re constantly reminded why the Trump Party is unfit to serve. ICE has been given SCOTUS permission to arrest people who have “the look” of an immigrant. This Boebert party stunt is the way they show their racist stripes. — Gary Sanchez (@GarySanchez12) November 4, 2025

14.

They think breaking up families is fun. They think shooting people is fun and games. The worst people on earth are leading this country. https://t.co/R27WPlMngv — Coach Moore MS, CSCS (@Coach_Moore_BU) November 4, 2025

15.

16.

This woman is such a disgrace in every sense of the word https://t.co/BrEUpktX7j — CK (@Courtyk23) November 4, 2025

