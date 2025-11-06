An LBC listener accused James O’Brien of suggesting ‘all Reform UK voters are racist’ and his A++ comeback was straight out of the top drawer

Politics james o'brien lbc Reform UK

To the studios of LBC now, where presenter James O’Brien was talking Reform UK.

Specifically, he was talking about a listener called Alan who had taken the time to message the station to suggest that O’Brien was accusing all Reform UK voters of being racist.

Tarring them with the same brush, we tell you!

And it turned out O’Brien had all the receipts, and it was really rather magnificent.

‘I’m not racist.’

‘Really?’ James O’Brien reads out Alan’s history of texts to try to prove him wrong. pic.twitter.com/aRBfsbU1F1 — LBC (@LBC) November 5, 2025

No more questions, your honour.

Definately not a racist latest. https://t.co/nUGb3AgWf2 — Paul Himself (@Paulie_Cashews) November 5, 2025

Not everyone voting for reform is racist, but every racist will vote for reform. — Lee Gray (@_leegray) November 5, 2025

Not everyone was impressed, though.

I’m a white supremacist, a far right racist and I am Islamaphobic. I don’t care what you think, so fuck off with your nonsense O’Brien. And I fly the Union Flag all the time in my street — Steve (@SteveLovesy) November 5, 2025

2025 people!

READ MORE

Elon Musk said Brits were like Hobbits when their Shire was invaded in Lord of the Rings and the entirety of the UK responded as one

Source @LBC