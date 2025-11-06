Politics james o'brien lbc Reform UK

An LBC listener accused James O’Brien of suggesting ‘all Reform UK voters are racist’ and his A++ comeback was straight out of the top drawer

John Plunkett. Updated November 6th, 2025

To the studios of LBC now, where presenter James O’Brien was talking Reform UK.

Specifically, he was talking about a listener called Alan who had taken the time to message the station to suggest that O’Brien was accusing all Reform UK voters of being racist.

Tarring them with the same brush, we tell you!

And it turned out O’Brien had all the receipts, and it was really rather magnificent.

No more questions, your honour.

Not everyone was impressed, though.

2025 people!

