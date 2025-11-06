This author’s never-bettered description of Donald Trump has just gone viral again and it gets truer with every passing day

US donald trump

Opinions are like arseholes – everyone’s got one. And talking orseholes, everyone’s got an opinion about Donald Trump.

But no-one puts its quite so well as author Oliver Kornetzke, whose take on the American president from a month or two back has just gone wildly viral again on Twitter after it was shared by Nancy Sinatra, no less.

She was presumably seeing it for the first time so we highlight it in case it’s the first time you’ve seen it too. And even if it isn’t, you’ll surely want to read it again.

Just in case that’s tricky to read, here it is in full.

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

That might be the most accurate and beautiful thing I’ve ever read — cognizant canuck (@CanuckCognizant) November 5, 2025

How can I nominate this person for a Pulitzer Prize? — NY Blue (@casawasa) November 5, 2025

That’s a brilliant description of that bloviating ignorant orange fool. — Abortion Is Healthcare (@Stacy_g52) November 5, 2025

No lies detected. A most accurate description. — TrueHollywoodNoir (@truhollywdnoir) November 5, 2025

Even better than the first time I read it, Nancy — Mike Pence’s Other Mother (@cooltxchick) November 6, 2025

In three words …

Harsh but fair https://t.co/fwOHAnRhfp — Cam Cole (@rcamcole) November 6, 2025

