Dr Oz claims the US will slim down by 135 billion lbs in a year due to cheaper weight-loss drugs, and the magic of counting proved him wrong

Former Oprah Winfrey Show celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz is now the Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services in the US, because we’re living in the stupidest timeline.

He recently spoke to the press about massive cuts the administration has negotiated to the cost of weight-loss drugs. You’ve probably already spotted some news from the press conference because of Donald Trump’s cold reaction to a visiting pharmaceutical company representative fainting.

You may also have noticed Robert Kennedy – RFK Jr. – scarpering from the scene.

RFK Jr's response to someone collapsing nearby him was to haul ass out of the room as quickly as possible pic.twitter.com/mG1Z0teqW7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 6, 2025

If the president were self-aware, it could all have got a bit awkward. Luckily, he’s obviously just in it for the naps.

Dr. Oz linking obesity to dementia while Trump’s slumped over at his desk is absolutely a choice… pic.twitter.com/S2HMRrLX7D — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) November 6, 2025

One thing that caught a lot of people’s attention, amidst all the fainting and borderline psychopathy, was this estimate from Dr Oz of how much weight Americans will lose by next year’s midterms.

Oz: We thought it was 125 million pounds. Our estimate is Americans will lose 135 billion pounds by the midterms pic.twitter.com/eZO6ZFTj7m — Acyn (@Acyn) November 6, 2025

When the president is cutting medication costs by a thousand per cent, we suppose anything’s possible.

1.

Based on the current population of 342,783,738 each person would have to lose an average of 393 pounds to reach Dr. Oz’s estimate. https://t.co/ozV8cBivww — PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) November 6, 2025

2.

They seriously went from 125 million to 135 billion pounds like they were changing a coupon code. This isn’t policy.

It’s math by concussed raccoon. America is being run by late-night infomercial villains. — AnatolijUkraine (@AnatoliUkraine) November 6, 2025

3.

400+ lbs per American. More MAGA Math by the party that wants to eliminate the Department of Education. https://t.co/1zNWEj24Ik — PoliticOhMyGawd (@PoliticOhMyGawd) November 6, 2025

4.

There are approximately 340.1M US citizens. If the country lost 135B lbs, each citizen would lose an average of 396.94 lbs by the midterms. If the country lost 125M lbs, each citizen would lose an average of 0.37 lbs. Math can be hard when you have your head crammed up your ass. — Bill McDonald (@BillMcD83237018) November 6, 2025

5.

Does that include the weight children will lose because of losing SNAP assistance? — Just a squirrel trying to get a nut (@kkalupa) November 6, 2025

6.

What in the ever loving fuck is this idiot babbling about? There are 330 million Americans; we are all going to lose 400 pounds? Jesus Christ is ANYONE in this kakistocratic administration even SLIGHTLY sane? — Michael Daniels (@Mdanielsrechts) November 6, 2025

7.

That's easy, he means 100 cycles of losing 3.93 pounds and then re-gaining that once the phentermine wears off — Osvaldo Pinali Doederlein (@opinali) November 6, 2025

8.

Now I get why the republicans are taking away food assistance and kicking a bunch of people off healthcare. They’re planning on starving us to death. — Walker (@jwalker0X) November 6, 2025

9.

Is my math wrong or are they suggesting the average American will lose 385lbs in a year? — Hal_For_NY__ (@HalforNY__) November 6, 2025

10.

One of my leading theories is Americans don’t understand numbers. Trump and MAGA always inflate numbers which is making people understand numbers less and less. It’s on purpose — Skaggs (@TheSkaggs) November 6, 2025

11.

What a time to live in. Holy shit.

That’s about 390 pounds each person if US Population is 347 million.

They aren’t even trying to hide lies anymore. https://t.co/045KQegAwI pic.twitter.com/cDOMKtpAqe — Gray Maynard (@GrayMaynard) November 6, 2025

12.

I love how our government just spews nonsense at us like it’s nothing https://t.co/Mn4MDAgCiE — Andrew (@thxuAndy) November 6, 2025

13.

I Better start eating a bit more before this happens! — Mokshan Kadmiah (@mokshankadmiah) November 6, 2025

14.

402lb per American!! "He meant millions": 5oz per American! "He only meant the obese" : over 1000lb per obese American! No matter how you spin it, Oz is a crackpot just like the entire administration. https://t.co/ZIic53viJX — I Will Never Grow Up (@IWillNvrGrowUp) November 6, 2025

15.

Remember when Obamacare tried to incentivize healthy weight loss, and Obama was called a dirty communist for fat shaming? I guess it's okay when the fake doctor from the talk show circuit does the same thing. — Dave Saunders (@davesaunders) November 6, 2025

Perhaps the US is going to lose a different kind of 135 billion pounds.

We use dollars, not pounds here — zedsamcat (@zedsamcat) November 6, 2025

