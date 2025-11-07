Politics dr. oz health

Dr Oz claims the US will slim down by 135 billion lbs in a year due to cheaper weight-loss drugs, and the magic of counting proved him wrong

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 7th, 2025

Former Oprah Winfrey Show celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz is now the Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services in the US, because we’re living in the stupidest timeline.

He recently spoke to the press about massive cuts the administration has negotiated to the cost of weight-loss drugs. You’ve probably already spotted some news from the press conference because of Donald Trump’s cold reaction to a visiting pharmaceutical company representative fainting.

You may also have noticed Robert Kennedy – RFK Jr. – scarpering from the scene.

If the president were self-aware, it could all have got a bit awkward. Luckily, he’s obviously just in it for the naps.

One thing that caught a lot of people’s attention, amidst all the fainting and borderline psychopathy, was this estimate from Dr Oz of how much weight Americans will lose by next year’s midterms.

When the president is cutting medication costs by a thousand per cent, we suppose anything’s possible.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Perhaps the US is going to lose a different kind of 135 billion pounds.

Source Acyn Image Screengrab, Screengrab