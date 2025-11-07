People shared the ‘humblebrags’ that only Brits would understand – 17 uniquely British boasts

Life Brits funny reddit

You don’t have to be British to appreciate this but it will definitely help.

It’s a list of peculiarly British humblebrags after butwhydidhe asked this over on Reddit.

‘What is a humble brag that only Brits would really understand?’

And just in case anyone needed getting going …

‘For example, I was doing the weekly shop in M&S when I received a call from Bupa about my operation.’

And while a lot of these are just straight ahead brags (rather than a ‘humblebrag’, strictly speaking) it still makes for highly revealing – and indeed relatable – reading.

1.

‘I once filled a Panini sticker book.’

Gorksbumwiper

2.

‘Going to centreparcs during the school holidays

‘You must be absolutely loaded.’

Huge-Celebration5192

3.

‘I’ve been on You’ve Been Framed.’

ihaveam0ustache

‘Did you get £250?’

farfetchedfrank

‘I did! I split it with my mate who filmed it and sent it off.’

ihaveam0ustache

4.

‘I’ve thrown a kettle over a pub.’

jrobins97

5.

‘I opened the paracetamol packet not at the little instructional leaflet.’

JoanneKerlot

6.

‘I ate a Rowntree’s fruit pastel without chewing it. I sucked on it but I never chewed it.’

master-virus

7.

‘Doctors’ phonelines open at 8:30am. I got through at 8:30am and I was caller number 3 in the queue. JURASSIC PARK!’

8i8L

8.

‘Would you like a cup of tea? I’m afraid I only have Yorkshire Gold.’

towelracks

9.

‘Long dipped a biscuit without any falling off.’

Secondsmakeminutes