People shared the ‘humblebrags’ that only Brits would understand – 17 uniquely British boasts
You don’t have to be British to appreciate this but it will definitely help.
It’s a list of peculiarly British humblebrags after butwhydidhe asked this over on Reddit.
‘What is a humble brag that only Brits would really understand?’
And just in case anyone needed getting going …
‘For example, I was doing the weekly shop in M&S when I received a call from Bupa about my operation.’
And while a lot of these are just straight ahead brags (rather than a ‘humblebrag’, strictly speaking) it still makes for highly revealing – and indeed relatable – reading.
1.
‘I once filled a Panini sticker book.’
Gorksbumwiper
2.
‘Going to centreparcs during the school holidays
‘You must be absolutely loaded.’
Huge-Celebration5192
3.
‘I’ve been on You’ve Been Framed.’
ihaveam0ustache
‘Did you get £250?’
farfetchedfrank
‘I did! I split it with my mate who filmed it and sent it off.’
ihaveam0ustache
4.
‘I’ve thrown a kettle over a pub.’
jrobins97
5.
‘I opened the paracetamol packet not at the little instructional leaflet.’
JoanneKerlot
6.
‘I ate a Rowntree’s fruit pastel without chewing it. I sucked on it but I never chewed it.’
master-virus
7.
‘Doctors’ phonelines open at 8:30am. I got through at 8:30am and I was caller number 3 in the queue. JURASSIC PARK!’
8i8L
8.
‘Would you like a cup of tea? I’m afraid I only have Yorkshire Gold.’
towelracks
9.
‘Long dipped a biscuit without any falling off.’
Secondsmakeminutes