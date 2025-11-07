This top drawer technique for roasting a bot on Tinder will always appeal
There are a number of ways you can double check to make sure you’re not talking to a bot on Tinder (or anywhere else, in fact).
And this is definitely one of our favourites, an all-time classic identity check which has just gone viral again on Reddit, a fabulous exchange on Tinder with someone called ‘Olivia’.
Roasted.
“That’s great me too! Just click this link and we can get started.”
nothin-doin
‘You say potato and I say potato.’
enteentegraueente
‘BOIL-EM!
‘MASH-EM!
‘STICK-EM-IN-A-STEW!’
RED_TECH_KNIGHT
And it took us back to this guy who was matched with a bot on Tinder and ran with it, he really ran with it.
