There’s not enough room to swing a mouse in this miniscule $2,500-a-month New York apartment
If Seinfeld, Friends and Sex & the City are where you get your impression of how New Yorkers live, welcome to reality, where it will set you back more that $2,500 a month for an apartment that may not have somewhere to put a bed.
@rentnewyork Tiny NYC Apartment #nyc ♬ original sound – LuxuryRealEstate
Never mind a cat – there’s not enough room to swing a mouse.
When the post went up last year, TikTok users were – quite rightly – appalled.
1.
A loft bed or Murphy bed is the only answer.
LoriLu Lemons Into Lemonade
2.
I desperately need whoever rents this to make a tiktok so I can see how they set it up.
Delaney
3.
At that cost you won‘t have time to sleep anyways between your 3 Jobs
Fraudingenskirchens
4.
Hear me out. No night stand. Toddler bed. 4 shirts & 2 pants. Winter coat doubles as the comforter.
Dezi.bankz
5.
Remind me again…. why do people move to NY?
Jane Caldwell Carro1
6.
Almost 3k for a space where a bed doesn’t even fit.
Ae Ponce
7.
$2500 for a shoe box is insane.
AaronFamous1
8.
This is when we need that guy that shows the best way to furnish a space I need to see his thoughts on the funk-sway.
Shauna
9.
That should be 12$ and a handshake.
Chris
10.
I’d put my clothes in the kitchen and the groceries in the V thing bc closet is a very strong word for this!
Nathalie Madureira
11.
I love that it’s still unrented. Love this for that landlord.
Just.pants
12.
0 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment with washing machine.
Magaly
We’re with Ossa on this.
That should actually be illegal to charge that much for that much space.
Source RentNewYork Image Screengrab