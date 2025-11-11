Social Media Tommy Robinson

‘Tommy Robinson face-swaps’ is the trending topic that keeps on giving – 23 of the funniest Tommy Ten-Names transformations

Poke Reporter. Updated November 11th, 2025

Over on the platform formerly, and – let’s face it – currently known as Twitter, people have been having a whale of a time taking the piss out of Tommy Robinson – or Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, as it says on his arrest warrants.

It began when he spread fake claims that West Ham wouldn’t be allowing its staff and teams to wear the remembrance poppy.

West Ham fan and absolute face-swapping genius @gingerrtom – who normally puts Graham Potter at the heart of the action – gave Little Tommy Ten-Names an ultimatum …to withdraw the comments or have his face photoshopped onto some of the worst people ever.

His response was NSFW, extremely threatening, and threw in some casual Islamophobia for good measure.

He seems nice.

Robinson rowed back on the claims.

It was too late, however.

The genie was out of the bottle. Not only @gingerrtom, but everyone with a bit of photo-editing skill put Tommy Robinson’s face onto the good, the bad and the downright ugly.

