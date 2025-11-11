‘Tommy Robinson face-swaps’ is the trending topic that keeps on giving – 23 of the funniest Tommy Ten-Names transformations
Over on the platform formerly, and – let’s face it – currently known as Twitter, people have been having a whale of a time taking the piss out of Tommy Robinson – or Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, as it says on his arrest warrants.
It began when he spread fake claims that West Ham wouldn’t be allowing its staff and teams to wear the remembrance poppy.
West Ham fan and absolute face-swapping genius @gingerrtom – who normally puts Graham Potter at the heart of the action – gave Little Tommy Ten-Names an ultimatum …to withdraw the comments or have his face photoshopped onto some of the worst people ever.
His response was NSFW, extremely threatening, and threw in some casual Islamophobia for good measure.
Tommy Robinson threatening
to "track me down and find me"
if I faceswap him. pic.twitter.com/eQv6NQcpBe
— G.T (@gingerrtom) November 9, 2025
He seems nice.
Robinson rowed back on the claims.
Tommy Robinson shared fake news about West Ham not wearing the poppy, but he's talking like someone else shared it.
It looks like someone else runs his Twitter with him or for him. pic.twitter.com/zQs0SWofMa
— Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) November 10, 2025
It was too late, however.
Me preparing the filthiest tommy robinson faceswap known to man. pic.twitter.com/QcV75d2ZlK
— G.T (@gingerrtom) November 9, 2025
The genie was out of the bottle. Not only @gingerrtom, but everyone with a bit of photo-editing skill put Tommy Robinson’s face onto the good, the bad and the downright ugly.
1.
"New shrek looks shite"@TRobinsonNewEra https://t.co/L7OyfTCSbf pic.twitter.com/zksCGrY0VC
— G.T (@gingerrtom) November 10, 2025
2.
— Si #wehavedreamsandsongstosing (@lifelong_lfc) November 10, 2025
3.
"I'll find where you live, it'll
take me hours bruv"@TRobinsonNewEra pic.twitter.com/OOV4Od4bvp
— G.T (@gingerrtom) November 10, 2025
4.
At your service pic.twitter.com/HmDymQIS9B
— 5NerdsGo (@5Nerdsgo) November 9, 2025
5.
"I will track you down and
find you, 1 million percent"@TRobinsonNewEra pic.twitter.com/Joc3a56xr0
— G.T (@gingerrtom) November 10, 2025
6.
— Ācwern Deāgol (@waelgenga) November 9, 2025
7.
THEY'VE TAKEN MY BLUE TICK HE'S ACTUALLY GRASSED ME UP TO ELON HAHAHAAAAAA!
Nobody likes a grass Tommy, made a living off bullying people and doesn't like it back?
Unbelievable head loss.@TRobinsonNewEra pic.twitter.com/Am0f634zRm
— G.T (@gingerrtom) November 10, 2025
8.
— drix (@bortoism) November 10, 2025
9.
I give it about an hour before he DM's Elon to Block your account.
But until then…… pic.twitter.com/ANdW237x3a
— General Ambient – Oscar Nominated (@GeneralAmbient) November 9, 2025
10.
Chucky pic.twitter.com/XYMaJXXOZ8
— Fi (@rahhead01) November 9, 2025
11.
"Thanks for this, ruin my holiday"@TRobinsonNewEra https://t.co/hcIM8zGZLW pic.twitter.com/HywYEccOS6
— G.T (@gingerrtom) November 10, 2025
12.
Oompa loompa doompety doo
Tommeh Ten Names is coming for you pic.twitter.com/8I6tV2ZC1C
— Shorty 3.0 (@Tony77171568646) November 10, 2025