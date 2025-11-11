‘Tommy Robinson face-swaps’ is the trending topic that keeps on giving – 23 of the funniest Tommy Ten-Names transformations

Social Media Tommy Robinson

Over on the platform formerly, and – let’s face it – currently known as Twitter, people have been having a whale of a time taking the piss out of Tommy Robinson – or Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, as it says on his arrest warrants.

It began when he spread fake claims that West Ham wouldn’t be allowing its staff and teams to wear the remembrance poppy.

West Ham fan and absolute face-swapping genius @gingerrtom – who normally puts Graham Potter at the heart of the action – gave Little Tommy Ten-Names an ultimatum …to withdraw the comments or have his face photoshopped onto some of the worst people ever.

His response was NSFW, extremely threatening, and threw in some casual Islamophobia for good measure.

Tommy Robinson threatening

to "track me down and find me"

if I faceswap him. pic.twitter.com/eQv6NQcpBe — G.T (@gingerrtom) November 9, 2025

He seems nice.

Robinson rowed back on the claims.

Tommy Robinson shared fake news about West Ham not wearing the poppy, but he's talking like someone else shared it. It looks like someone else runs his Twitter with him or for him. pic.twitter.com/zQs0SWofMa — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) November 10, 2025

It was too late, however.

Me preparing the filthiest tommy robinson faceswap known to man. pic.twitter.com/QcV75d2ZlK — G.T (@gingerrtom) November 9, 2025

The genie was out of the bottle. Not only @gingerrtom, but everyone with a bit of photo-editing skill put Tommy Robinson’s face onto the good, the bad and the downright ugly.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

"I will track you down and

find you, 1 million percent"@TRobinsonNewEra pic.twitter.com/Joc3a56xr0 — G.T (@gingerrtom) November 10, 2025

6.

7.

THEY'VE TAKEN MY BLUE TICK HE'S ACTUALLY GRASSED ME UP TO ELON HAHAHAAAAAA! Nobody likes a grass Tommy, made a living off bullying people and doesn't like it back? Unbelievable head loss.@TRobinsonNewEra pic.twitter.com/Am0f634zRm — G.T (@gingerrtom) November 10, 2025

8.

9.

I give it about an hour before he DM's Elon to Block your account. But until then…… pic.twitter.com/ANdW237x3a — General Ambient – Oscar Nominated (@GeneralAmbient) November 9, 2025

10.

11.

12.