A former NHS midwife took wild umbrage with this post-op sex advice and such were the burns they might need a little treatment themselves

Last time we had an operation we don’t remember getting one of these after, but then again we hadn’t just had a hip replaced.

It’s some helpful post-op advice provided by the NHS which went viral for reasons which may or may not be obvious.

Agnes, 78, from Dundee, says she was just focused on getting home and having a nice cup of tea pic.twitter.com/1Lnz1pe3wX — sir paul the plasterer (@soulvibesbaby) November 8, 2025

And while most people recognised the joke, there was no end of replies keen to prove they somehow knew better.

Yes, and? If the information wasn't valid for her, assuming that the story is even true, she didn't need to read it. I'm in hospital right now recovering from infections. If the hospital gives me information that doesn't fit my needs, I'm able to disregard it. — Sappho (she/her) (@LadySappho) November 9, 2025

They are not the feet of an elderly woman, why are you making up stories and getting angry about it?! — Australian Moroccan Living (@earthlywayfarer) November 9, 2025

Absolutely, as a Nurse who cares for the elderly I’ve seen more feet than I can count. They’re men’s feet. — Australian Moroccan Living (@earthlywayfarer) November 10, 2025

But no-one was more furious than this woman, a former NHS midwife turned campaigner and whistleblower who wasn’t having it. She wasn’t having it AT ALL.

The NHS is a cult.

This is disgraceful.

Who wrote and ratified this needs sacking. https://t.co/8FyeejaV1P — Victoria Rixon (@Victoria_Rixon) November 9, 2025

Come again?

what are you even meant to be angry at? — Evie ♡ (@EFCevie) November 9, 2025

Why? People of any age can have a hip replacement. What’s wrong with you? — Anne in socks (@LadyDoth) November 9, 2025

Nothing is wrong with me Anne. What I have an issue with is the NHS telling us what we should be doing in all of our private and intimate moments. People have been intimate since millennia, we don’t need another NHS perverted leaflet telling us how to have intimacy. It’s… — Victoria Rixon (@Victoria_Rixon) November 9, 2025

You don’t have to be angry at everything, it’s not good for you. — Joakim (@joakial_) November 10, 2025

Hi, med student here, they simply don't want you to dislocate your hip again, risk a second surgery, internal bleeding, or lose leg function, this is standard practice everywhere, doctors must warn patients about risks of certain activities, including sexual positions — Zز (@z_00pIz) November 10, 2025

God forbid people with hip replacements get to shag — Simone de Bimboir (@BunnyJugs) November 9, 2025

We’re with this person.

People like sex Victoria, get over it. Rather safe sex after an operation than fucking hurting themselves and requiring more medical attention & costing the NHS more money.. It’s sex, what’s with the drama?! https://t.co/R4Y5E77OGA — Emma (@ejgallagherx) November 10, 2025

And this person.

People are joking about this but it's actually a very smart and considerate thing for your healthcare provider to give you after a hip replacement if you're sexually active. https://t.co/qGNw4mQjAq — Jake Landau (He/Him) (@JakeLandauTO) November 8, 2025

Oh go on then, and this person.

You often have to basically guess what conservatives are even mad about pic.twitter.com/5ujC3ovcIh — Nikolaj (@nikicaga) November 10, 2025

And for completists’ sake, here is the first time it went viral, back in 2022, courtesy of former Scotland international Kevin McNaughton no less!

Couldn’t make it up pic.twitter.com/vxaAKwP0KD — Kevin McNaughton (@KevMcnaughton) April 28, 2022

