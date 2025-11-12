Weird World funny nhs sex

A former NHS midwife took wild umbrage with this post-op sex advice and such were the burns they might need a little treatment themselves

Poke Reporter. Updated November 12th, 2025

Last time we had an operation we don’t remember getting one of these after, but then again we hadn’t just had a hip replaced.

It’s some helpful post-op advice provided by the NHS which went viral for reasons which may or may not be obvious.

And while most people recognised the joke, there was no end of replies keen to prove they somehow knew better.

But no-one was more furious than this woman, a former NHS midwife turned campaigner and whistleblower who wasn’t having it. She wasn’t having it AT ALL.

Come again?

We’re with this person.

And this person.

Oh go on then, and this person.

And for completists’ sake, here is the first time it went viral, back in 2022, courtesy of former Scotland international Kevin McNaughton no less!

