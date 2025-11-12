Karoline Leavitt used Door Dash data to claim that Trump had food prices under control – 15 calorific comebacks

Politics door dash Karoline Leavitt

The White House Press Secretary should be someone Americans can rely on for factual updates on the most pressing issues in the country. So this latest update should’ve been welcomed with open arms.

Here is Karoline Leavitt using the official Twitter account of the White House Press Secretary to spread hopeful news.

Prices are steadying and wages are climbing, new DoorDash report showshttps://t.co/z5BeKMfKJH — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) November 11, 2025

Sounds great, right? Just don’t look too close. Otherwise you might realize it’s data coming from an app.

The people were not buying into the legitimacy of the source.

“Per a DoorDash report”. You can’t make this stuff up. https://t.co/tKk5eGPFuc — blake (@blakestonks) November 11, 2025

Nice try spinning DoorDash data, Karoline, but while you’re celebrating “flat” prices on takeout, families are rationing groceries because wages can’t keep up with the Trump tariff tsunami you cheerleaded. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) November 11, 2025

Conflicting. i was just reading the latest pep boys report and they’re definitely singing a different tune. — Boston Smalls (@smalls2672) November 11, 2025

Door dash? A door dash report? We’re using a door dash report to make claims about grocery prices and wages? Are we being serious right now? You’re not, I know that. — Zach Johnston (@bestZjohnston) November 11, 2025

The White House is so desperate for good news they’re citing DoorDash’s State of Local Commerce report on inflation instead of, you know, the BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS. https://t.co/qxj4BRDukE — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) November 11, 2025

Please tell us more about what DoorDash is telling us about the spending habits of the middle class pic.twitter.com/781xBOc3fA — Jon Niconchuk (@JonNiconchuk) November 11, 2025

