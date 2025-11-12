Politics door dash Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt used Door Dash data to claim that Trump had food prices under control – 15 calorific comebacks

Saul Hutson. Updated November 12th, 2025

The White House Press Secretary should be someone Americans can rely on for factual updates on the most pressing issues in the country. So this latest update should’ve been welcomed with open arms.

Here is Karoline Leavitt using the official Twitter account of the White House Press Secretary to spread hopeful news.

Sounds great, right? Just don’t look too close. Otherwise you might realize it’s data coming from an app.

The people were not buying into the legitimacy of the source.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2