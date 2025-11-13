Entertainment Funny names Threads

Someone spotted people with names so appropriate you’d think they were fake – 16 favourites

Poke Reporter. Updated November 13th, 2025

Names are fascinating. They make an impression, sometimes even before the person they’re attached to has had a chance to make one, and if your name stands out, that makes it – and you – a little more memorable.

Adam Bradbury on Threads spotted some pretty memorable names, with a healthy sprinkling of nominative determinism.

Let’s make those clearer.

1.

A man in a news item, lying in a bed. His name is Amin Abed

2.

A snowy scene with the name 'Shanda Lear' on screen.

3.

Andrew Drinkwater. Water Research Centre

4.

Sara Blizzard, weather presenter

5.

Major Dickie Head

6.

Paul Twocock

7.

Alan Toogood Samaritans volunteer

8.

Dr Mike Loosemore, Exercise Medicine University College London

