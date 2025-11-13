Entertainment Funny names Threads
Someone spotted people with names so appropriate you’d think they were fake – 16 favourites
Names are fascinating. They make an impression, sometimes even before the person they’re attached to has had a chance to make one, and if your name stands out, that makes it – and you – a little more memorable.
Adam Bradbury on Threads spotted some pretty memorable names, with a healthy sprinkling of nominative determinism.
View on Threads
Let’s make those clearer.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.