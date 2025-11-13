Weird World comebacks misogyny sex

This extremely misogynistic advice for husbands looking to rekindle their marriages is a fast-track to divorce proceedings

David Harris. Updated November 13th, 2025

There are certainly a lot more Andrew Tate wannabes on Twitter since Elon Musk took over, which is, let’s be honest, hardly surprising. Racism, sexism and general nastiness are all increasingly boosted by the algorithms which are defended by all the wrong people as being crucial for ‘free speech’.

Here’s the latest proponent of toxic masculinity to come to our attention, a delightful chap who calls himself Master Togan, a self-professed author and coach.

Thanks to Taoki on Twitter for screenshotting his jaw-droppingly awful advice for husbands looking to put the spark back into their marriage.

Despite its obvious ‘ickiness’ – don’t say we didn’t warn you – it’s also unintentionally hilarious.

And here it is in full!

Ugh. We somehow doubt that he’s going to be getting a job as a marriage counsellor anytime soon. People had thoughts, lots of thoughts.

