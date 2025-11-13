This extremely misogynistic advice for husbands looking to rekindle their marriages is a fast-track to divorce proceedings

Weird World comebacks misogyny sex

There are certainly a lot more Andrew Tate wannabes on Twitter since Elon Musk took over, which is, let’s be honest, hardly surprising. Racism, sexism and general nastiness are all increasingly boosted by the algorithms which are defended by all the wrong people as being crucial for ‘free speech’.

Here’s the latest proponent of toxic masculinity to come to our attention, a delightful chap who calls himself Master Togan, a self-professed author and coach.

Thanks to Taoki on Twitter for screenshotting his jaw-droppingly awful advice for husbands looking to put the spark back into their marriage.

Despite its obvious ‘ickiness’ – don’t say we didn’t warn you – it’s also unintentionally hilarious.

this is genuinely the worst advice i have ever read in my entire life. this guy is 100% a virgin pic.twitter.com/gmUOmU1tjY — taoki (@justalexoki) November 11, 2025

And here it is in full!

Ugh. We somehow doubt that he’s going to be getting a job as a marriage counsellor anytime soon. People had thoughts, lots of thoughts.

the concept of interrupting her mid dinner for sex after 2 weeks of acting really weird is frying me — worst.pt (@httpsmongrel) November 11, 2025

Think its working lads pic.twitter.com/PPRl0KNlbN — Dye (@dye_dev) November 11, 2025

The ‘Everyone is 12 now’ theory playing out in real time. — DänielNöthing (@DanielNothing) November 12, 2025

just getting a lot of texts from men and coming home smelling like unfamiliar men’s cologne, everything’s fine — Chris (@chairsign) November 11, 2025

I would pay money for a 30 day livestream following this exact process — Arno About (@basedbrickpush1) November 11, 2025

Also someone who has never hit the gym if they think you will have visible gym progress after just 1-3 weeks. — Oli (@o_lalonde) November 11, 2025

“buddies blowing up your phone right after hanging out” has he ever had male friends? — hjort (@rikardhjort) November 11, 2025

The guy writing this pic.twitter.com/ShYEVeTqOu — awhile (@awhile69) November 11, 2025

