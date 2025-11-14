Entertainment comedy lee mack tv

A complaint about Britain’s unutterably weird (and expensive) rail ticket system sent this old Tim Vine and Lee Mack clip viral and it’s hideously relatable

Poke Reporter. Updated November 14th, 2025

Irt all started when @AvaSantina went on Twitter to point out how incredibly overpriced rail tickets are, with this trip to Wigan costing a blooming king’s ransom, frankly.

It prompted no end of people to reply suggesting how they could travel cheaper, which in turn led @RossMcCaff to share this totally on-point observation.

That didn’t stop people still pointing out how they could travel there cheaper, surely doing Ross’s work for him.

Anyway, the reason we mention it – finally! – is because it sent this old Tim Vine and Lee Mack sketch viral, and it’s a hot contender for this week’s most relatable thing.

It would also be this week’s oldest, if only we hadn’t also written about this Countdown clip.

Boom!

And in case you were wondering, it’s from The Sketch Show, an ITV series that proved to be short-lived despite winning the best comedy Bafta back in the day (at the beginning of the century, since you ask).

H/T @RusGarbageHuman