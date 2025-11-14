Weird World cringeworthy misogyny
‘Five things I will never do as a godly wife’ is every bit the display of blood-boiling misogyny it sounds
Over on TikTok, a married fundamentalist Christian couple named Tommy and Dianne McCollister share their tips for having a good marriage.
For example, here’s what he does as a husband and ‘man of God’.
@tommy_dianne Set the standard, be consistent, be patient, get the fruit #husbands #wifes #wives ♬ original sound – Tommy & Dianne McCollister
If LinkedIn took human form …
A recent video made by the pair has caught people’s attention and raised eyebrows, not to mention blood-pressure.
@tommy_dianne The world will push back and say that this is crazy But my response is… “hows that working out for you!” Christian Husbands, become the man that is on Fire, Free, and Followed! Comment “blueprint” below and I will send you a resource to get you there! #husbands #Christianmarriage #leaders ♬ original sound – Tommy & Dianne McCollister
That was a long-winded way of sayng “Under his eye”.
TikTok users weren’t on board with the regressive dynamic.
1.
No one should be the leader in a marriage. It is a partnership.
rougueone1
2.
To every woman in a marriage like this, I’m so sorry and I hope one day you’re able to escape.
Danielle
3.
I wonder what his girlfriend thinks about this. And yes, he has one.
HogwartianDreams
The clip turned up on Twitter, where the outrage continued.
4.
'Godly' wife pic.twitter.com/dBcELB4NxN
— Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) November 13, 2025
5.
It’s like something from the Middle Ages.
— Miffy (@miffythegamer) November 13, 2025
6.
— Jasmine Crockett's Visual Aids (@ChipHarbour) November 13, 2025
7.
Imagine a man’s ego being this fragile
— Claire L Meadows MA ️ (@CL_Meadows) November 13, 2025
8.
Humouring the idea that God exists makes me think about how these "Christians" are failing at simple instruction. When Jesus comes down he's gonna like "I didn't tell you to do ANY of this shit! Oh well, I'll just take the atheists because they seem like a groovy bunch"
— The Streaming Consciousness (@NotMerkle) November 13, 2025
9.
Republican wives have buckets of botox so they can't show conflicting emotions in front of their husbands and children… https://t.co/uetAcYmGUY
— Surbiton Comms (@SurbitonComms) November 13, 2025
10.
First date coffee and these five rules
Second date …. pic.twitter.com/FXBhocdiV5
— BetamaxMan (@stevewarke) November 13, 2025
11.
I honestly thought this was a satirical video and I was waiting for the punchline to happen. It never came. pic.twitter.com/bQc5f8el81
— Ty Rant (@tyinspires) November 13, 2025
12.
TAX EVERY RELIGION AND ITS FOLLOWERS https://t.co/5FNoExsZd4
— REBECCA O’CONNOR (@NoAppleIndian) November 13, 2025
13.
WTF did I just watch? https://t.co/Gl8d6ZYOm9
— shnookee (@shnookeee) November 13, 2025
14.
Wow, this looks more like a hostage video, yeesh https://t.co/ypWotbrNej
— Bonnie️️⚧️ (@Bonnievee2017) November 13, 2025
15.
America, really doing everything it can to erase women's rights by normalising coercive control.
— Woke Lefty (@SalfordMe2023) November 13, 2025
16.
Godly wife = doormat
— OldishBird (@oldishbird1) November 13, 2025
We can’t argue with this.
That sound you hear is years of equality progress being flushed down the toilet….. https://t.co/q8cjJDltps
— Michael Mc Elroy (@M_McElroy) November 13, 2025
