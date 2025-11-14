Weird World cringeworthy misogyny

‘Five things I will never do as a godly wife’ is every bit the display of blood-boiling misogyny it sounds

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 14th, 2025

Over on TikTok, a married fundamentalist Christian couple named Tommy and Dianne McCollister share their tips for having a good marriage.

For example, here’s what he does as a husband and ‘man of God’.

@tommy_dianne Set the standard, be consistent, be patient, get the fruit #husbands #wifes #wives ♬ original sound – Tommy & Dianne McCollister

If LinkedIn took human form …

A recent video made by the pair has caught people’s attention and raised eyebrows, not to mention blood-pressure.

@tommy_dianne The world will push back and say that this is crazy But my response is… “hows that working out for you!” Christian Husbands, become the man that is on Fire, Free, and Followed! Comment “blueprint” below and I will send you a resource to get you there! #husbands #Christianmarriage #leaders ♬ original sound – Tommy & Dianne McCollister

That was a long-winded way of sayng “Under his eye”.

The slave women in their red gowns from the Handmaid's Tale

TikTok users weren’t on board with the regressive dynamic.

1.

No one should be the leader in a marriage. It is a partnership.
rougueone1

2.

To every woman in a marriage like this, I’m so sorry and I hope one day you’re able to escape.
Danielle

3.

I wonder what his girlfriend thinks about this. And yes, he has one.
HogwartianDreams

The clip turned up on Twitter, where the outrage continued.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

We can’t argue with this.

READ MORE

A ‘Christian nationalist pastor’ said women should lose the right to vote and was kicked right in the ballots – 17 biblical smackdowns

Source @tommy_dianne Image Screengrab