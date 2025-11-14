Social Media tweets of the week
Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week
That rumble you can hear is the sound of the weekend approaching.
Whether that means you get a rest, have some serious socialising to do, or there’s a list of jobs as long as your arm, there’s no better way to launch it than with our round-up of funny tweets.
We waded through the reply guys, the “well, actually”s, and the ‘There’s a war on Christmas’ brigade to find them for you, but we think it was worth it.
1.
Charcuterie is French for “I’d like a sandwich but I don’t have any bread.”
— ChiChi Greenblatt (@ChiChiGreenblat) November 12, 2025
2.
I knew I shouldn't have asked Lee Anderson to refil the soap dispensers at Reform HQ. pic.twitter.com/eewLFtbCwi
— Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) November 12, 2025
3.
How come you only hear about last ditch efforts? Shout out to everyone givin' effort on the first few ditches and whatnot.
— George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) November 10, 2025
4.
Can’t believe it’s Christmas Eve tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/WTHXGqz3xJ
— Tashy McTashface (@TashP351) November 12, 2025
5.
them: update your spices every 6 months
me: best I can do is throw out this jar of cinnamon sticks that made it through 3 interstate moves in 8 years
— meghan (@deloisivete) November 12, 2025
6.
Nothing lends greater credibility to the Superman/Clark Kent disguise than this paparazzi image of Alan Carr without his glasses. pic.twitter.com/EPKIO4ktma
— Stephen Knight ️ (@GSpellchecker) November 9, 2025
7.
My new car doesn’t have blind spot monitors, so now I have to use my mirrors like some kinda stage coach driver.
— Darla (@ddsmidt) November 11, 2025
8.
I read this in the style of the man that read the football results years ago.
Try it. It's a lot of fun…
Fabulous away win for Hot Choc! pic.twitter.com/KWYKbgT5LG
— Mr Benn (@thebowlerhatman) November 12, 2025
9.
Attack of the Clones pic.twitter.com/h3tpxscrDb
— barney farmer (@barneyfarmer) November 12, 2025
10.
Thank God they put up that cone. I would’ve driven right into that mess. pic.twitter.com/1fkIYZrJgL
— Gramps (@GrandpaHarris65) November 8, 2025
11.
Martin Kemp? Absolute nepo-daddy. Only in there cos his sons on The One Show https://t.co/xuiWlgbmT7
— Roman Kemp (@romankemp) November 10, 2025
12.
A radio programme like the Shipping Forecast but it’s called Bin Day and it just reads out every single council in the country’s bin schedule
— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) November 10, 2025