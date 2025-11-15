News Robert jenrick UK Politics

Robert Jenrick posted a picture of him “sinking pints” and he got absolutely hammered in the replies

Michael White. Updated November 15th, 2025

Politicians: they’re just like you and me, so they are.

That’s especially true of Conservative politicians, who have always had their finger on the pulse of regular people.

At the end of a week where he was outshone on GB News by animal hand puppets – no, don’t worry, there isn’t a gas leak in your house, you did read that sentence correctly – perennial Tory leadership contender Robert Jenrick just wanted a quiet pint.

And that’s what he did.

Of course, he had to post a picture of said pint. Along with the caption:

Me: sinking pints.
Reeves: sinking the economy.

Well, needless to say people on social media got drunk on this gift of comedy gold as Robert tries to out-Partridge Partridge yet again.

Source: Twitter/X/robertjenrick