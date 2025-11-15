Robert Jenrick posted a picture of him “sinking pints” and he got absolutely hammered in the replies

News Robert jenrick UK Politics

Politicians: they’re just like you and me, so they are.

That’s especially true of Conservative politicians, who have always had their finger on the pulse of regular people.

At the end of a week where he was outshone on GB News by animal hand puppets – no, don’t worry, there isn’t a gas leak in your house, you did read that sentence correctly – perennial Tory leadership contender Robert Jenrick just wanted a quiet pint.

And that’s what he did.

Me: sinking pints.

Reeves: sinking the economy. pic.twitter.com/e5B3SzNr0o — Robert Jenrick (@RobertJenrick) November 14, 2025

Of course, he had to post a picture of said pint. Along with the caption:

Well, needless to say people on social media got drunk on this gift of comedy gold as Robert tries to out-Partridge Partridge yet again.

1.

2.

.

3.

4.

"Cause I'm a bloody bloke" — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) November 14, 2025

5.

6.

7.

✅️ Calling the barman 'uni boy'

✅️ Tells you how much he earns (you didn't ask)

✅️ Main conversation is about roads

❌️ Mates https://t.co/OxjBnYqS2H — Eugene (@eugeneh84) November 14, 2025

8.

The Rt Hon Will from the Inbetweeners MP https://t.co/qdWAh98CdP — James (@jamesbrinning) November 14, 2025

9.

Really need that asteroid to hit us. https://t.co/1pD5ylzeXi — Samuel Jenkinson (@samueljenkinson) November 14, 2025

10.

11.

Real “boat club ‘lads’ in the college bar for the only time that term because summer 8s has finished” vibe about this https://t.co/VHbhRZB1dy — Jonathan Adamson (@adamsonjon) November 14, 2025

12.

Honest Bob Jenrick, pictured here with all his mates. https://t.co/7EQeZZz2AN — Jim Cognito (@JimCognito2016) November 14, 2025

13.

What a weapon. Tenner says it’s shandy. — Colonel Panick (@FlackJimmmy) November 14, 2025

14.

Why is it, that every single male MP who wants to show he’s a man of the people, rolls up his sleeves. Nobody does that Robert. Nobody. Except male MPs — Alastair Hilton (@London_W4) November 14, 2025

15.

To be fair,you had a go at sinking both! — GarethI (@GarethI5) November 14, 2025

16.

"I try to get to at least one 'soccer' game every week.' — Jimmy O'Leary (@Lpoolcallinagin) November 14, 2025

17.

18.

Reeves: Chancellor

You: lost to Kemi Badenoch https://t.co/bWK9Avt4cV — Florence Lox (@floboflo) November 14, 2025

19.

I’ll never drink from one of those Wainwright glasses again, FFS. https://t.co/1yrxhdLM9z — Thom (@ThomJClarke) November 14, 2025

20.

Source: Twitter/X/robertjenrick