News Robert jenrick UK Politics
Robert Jenrick posted a picture of him “sinking pints” and he got absolutely hammered in the replies
Politicians: they’re just like you and me, so they are.
That’s especially true of Conservative politicians, who have always had their finger on the pulse of regular people.
At the end of a week where he was outshone on GB News by animal hand puppets – no, don’t worry, there isn’t a gas leak in your house, you did read that sentence correctly – perennial Tory leadership contender Robert Jenrick just wanted a quiet pint.
And that’s what he did.
Me: sinking pints.
Reeves: sinking the economy. pic.twitter.com/e5B3SzNr0o
— Robert Jenrick (@RobertJenrick) November 14, 2025
Of course, he had to post a picture of said pint. Along with the caption:
Me: sinking pints.
Reeves: sinking the economy.
Well, needless to say people on social media got drunk on this gift of comedy gold as Robert tries to out-Partridge Partridge yet again.
1.
— Fergie (@TartoonArmy) November 14, 2025
2.
https://t.co/V4yGV0kueo pic.twitter.com/K4bVLJMFzp
— Accidental Partridge (@AccidentalP) November 14, 2025
.
https://t.co/gtnyq6g5yC pic.twitter.com/T1vqrEOYfJ
— Toddington (@HXValley) November 14, 2025
3.
That’s better. pic.twitter.com/WdZAJvV5g3
— Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) November 14, 2025
4.
"Cause I'm a bloody bloke"
— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) November 14, 2025
5.
— Tim Stillman ⭐️⭐️ (@Stillmanator) November 14, 2025
6.
"Alright guys – see the match?"
"Which one?"
"Dunno." pic.twitter.com/wsNZTqY7yv
— Hughes-on-the-Wold (@NotThatHughes) November 14, 2025
7.
✅️ Calling the barman 'uni boy'
✅️ Tells you how much he earns (you didn't ask)
✅️ Main conversation is about roads
❌️ Mates https://t.co/OxjBnYqS2H
— Eugene (@eugeneh84) November 14, 2025
8.
The Rt Hon Will from the Inbetweeners MP https://t.co/qdWAh98CdP
— James (@jamesbrinning) November 14, 2025
9.
Really need that asteroid to hit us. https://t.co/1pD5ylzeXi
— Samuel Jenkinson (@samueljenkinson) November 14, 2025
10.
He drinks https://t.co/OYLdh8OoUj pic.twitter.com/DbmJzEDrwQ
— Fraser Webster (@fraserwebster12) November 14, 2025
11.
Real “boat club ‘lads’ in the college bar for the only time that term because summer 8s has finished” vibe about this https://t.co/VHbhRZB1dy
— Jonathan Adamson (@adamsonjon) November 14, 2025
12.
Honest Bob Jenrick, pictured here with all his mates. https://t.co/7EQeZZz2AN
— Jim Cognito (@JimCognito2016) November 14, 2025
13.
What a weapon. Tenner says it’s shandy.
— Colonel Panick (@FlackJimmmy) November 14, 2025
14.
Why is it, that every single male MP who wants to show he’s a man of the people, rolls up his sleeves. Nobody does that Robert. Nobody. Except male MPs
— Alastair Hilton (@London_W4) November 14, 2025
15.
To be fair,you had a go at sinking both!
— GarethI (@GarethI5) November 14, 2025
16.
"I try to get to at least one 'soccer' game every week.'
— Jimmy O'Leary (@Lpoolcallinagin) November 14, 2025
17.
https://t.co/sEhAMLV6AN pic.twitter.com/0MrN9ewr8u
— Slainbyelf (@slainbyelf) November 15, 2025
18.
Reeves: Chancellor
You: lost to Kemi Badenoch https://t.co/bWK9Avt4cV
— Florence Lox (@floboflo) November 14, 2025
19.
I’ll never drink from one of those Wainwright glasses again, FFS. https://t.co/1yrxhdLM9z
— Thom (@ThomJClarke) November 14, 2025
20.
— Adam Boulton (@adamboultonTABB) November 14, 2025
Source: Twitter/X/robertjenrick