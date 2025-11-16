Liz Truss says she’s cheering Donald Trump on to destroy the BBC – lettuce appreciate these 20 little gems hitting back. Just cos.

News BBC donald trump Liz Truss

Let’s turn now to Liz Truss, remember her? (If you don’t, your mortgage account no doubt does).

Fresh from heaping praise on Twitter/X as “the future” and the BBC as “the past” when it comes to news sources, the former prime minister (for 45 days) appeared on Fox News to further kick the BBC while it’s down.

I and many other Brits are cheering Trump on. The BBC is the epitome of what has gone wrong with Britain. https://t.co/iQgQfSQ9KG — Liz Truss (@trussliz) November 15, 2025

Referring to Trump’s $1 billion+ lawsuit against the BBC, Liz said:

“Lots of people in Britain are cheering Trump on…They’ve lied, they’ve cheated, they’ve fiddled with footage. They’ve also covered up what’s happening in Britain, whether it be mass migration or economic problems. They are always biased towards the left, and the British taxpayer has had to pay for all of this fake news. I believe the organisation needs to be defunded. It needs to be put out of its misery.”

She then retweeted the clip with the caption:

I and many other Brits are cheering Trump on. The BBC is the epitome of what has gone wrong with Britain.

Yes, that’s a former prime minister willing on the destruction of a no doubt flawed, but still largely popular British institution and welcoming the prospect of British taxpayers having to stump up billions of pounds for the US president.

And it turns out, people are not having it.

1.

Says the laughing stock of Britain… — Ian Phillips: Classic Music Hits, TV & Movies (@IPhillips79) November 15, 2025

2.

Nothing more incredible has ever happened in U.K. politics than Truss become prime minister. It remains an impossible mad thing. https://t.co/ILJO2iK6yI — Donald Clarke️ (@DonaldClarke63) November 15, 2025

3.

Effectively treacherous words from a failed politician. https://t.co/mrsNTMYqCM — George Foulkes (@GeorgeFoulkes) November 15, 2025

4.

When Truss was Lord Chancellor she breached her statutory duty to protect the Judiciary. When she was Prime Minister she breached her duty to protect the economy; a lettuce survived her. Now she is an ex-PM she continues to undermine Britain abroad. She & Johnson – bad apples. https://t.co/gGgsTm4NyJ — Jessica Simor KC (@JMPSimor) November 15, 2025

5.

Nothing says patriotism like backing a foreign politician to sue a British institution in order to receive compensation funded by British taxpayers https://t.co/2Vi6ydLlRS — David (@Zero_4) November 15, 2025

6.

She gets over £100k a year pension for life for bing PM for a few weeks + the £1m a year 24hr protection, most of which government was in mourning Queen Elizabeth II

That’s our taxes! Why are we paying someone that is spreading hate and lies about our country all over the world? https://t.co/bZGtf7TGkD — 4th July – Tory wipe Out (@snb19692) November 15, 2025

7.

She supports Trump but hates cheats and liars.

She is absolutely, five alarm fire, copper bottomed, should be sectioned level…barmy. https://t.co/K65fhxg7Bf — richard bacon (@richardpbacon) November 15, 2025

8.

She is a traitor, at least she’s excelled at something. — The Rev. Anton Mittens (@MittensOff) November 15, 2025

9.

I created something called the Lizmuss test. Basically anytime she agrees with a position on something I will be on the opposite and have confidence I am right. Never failed. — Richard Brett (@RiggieBrett) November 15, 2025

10.