Liz Truss says she’s cheering Donald Trump on to destroy the BBC – lettuce appreciate these 20 little gems hitting back. Just cos.

Michael White. Updated November 16th, 2025

Let’s turn now to Liz Truss, remember her? (If you don’t, your mortgage account no doubt does).

Fresh from heaping praise on Twitter/X as “the future” and the BBC as “the past” when it comes to news sources, the former prime minister (for 45 days) appeared on Fox News to further kick the BBC while it’s down.

Referring to Trump’s $1 billion+ lawsuit against the BBC, Liz said:

“Lots of people in Britain are cheering Trump on…They’ve lied, they’ve cheated, they’ve fiddled with footage. They’ve also covered up what’s happening in Britain, whether it be mass migration or economic problems. They are always biased towards the left, and the British taxpayer has had to pay for all of this fake news. I believe the organisation needs to be defunded. It needs to be put out of its misery.”

She then retweeted the clip with the caption:

I and many other Brits are cheering Trump on.

The BBC is the epitome of what has gone wrong with Britain.

Yes, that’s a former prime minister willing on the destruction of a no doubt flawed, but still largely popular British institution and welcoming the prospect of British taxpayers having to stump up billions of pounds for the US president.

And it turns out, people are not having it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

