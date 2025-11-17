Politics fail Immigrants scott bessent

Trump’s Treasury secretary blamed high beef prices on immigrants bringing their own cattle with them and was mercilessly ribbed – 15 choice cut comebacks

Saul Hutson. Updated November 17th, 2025

While most of Maga wants to scare voters into thinking dangerous people are entering America, U.S. Secretary of Treasury, Scott Bessent, is way more worried about the cows crossing the border.

Bessent went on TV to make the ridiculous claim that immigrants are bringing diseased cows with them as they enter the United States. He did it with a serious face, too.

This is what happens when there is absolutely no data to support your argument. The fact that half the country voted for this type of leadership is rather disturbing. Good thing cows can’t register to vote, or Bessent could’ve just lost a large contingent of his constituents.

The mere fact that Maga leaders think their Maga followers will believe this type of nonsense is how America got into this mess in the first place.

Many people were left scratching their heads in the comments, trying to figure out exactly how immigrant cows works.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2