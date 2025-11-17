Trump’s Treasury secretary blamed high beef prices on immigrants bringing their own cattle with them and was mercilessly ribbed – 15 choice cut comebacks

Politics fail Immigrants scott bessent

While most of Maga wants to scare voters into thinking dangerous people are entering America, U.S. Secretary of Treasury, Scott Bessent, is way more worried about the cows crossing the border.

Bessent went on TV to make the ridiculous claim that immigrants are bringing diseased cows with them as they enter the United States. He did it with a serious face, too.

Scott Bessent is now claiming beef prices are high because immigrants are smuggling diseased cattle from South America across the border. This is what happens when you run out of economic arguments, you just start inventing barnyard fan fiction. pic.twitter.com/qBPgHVWNc6 — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) November 16, 2025

This is what happens when there is absolutely no data to support your argument. The fact that half the country voted for this type of leadership is rather disturbing. Good thing cows can’t register to vote, or Bessent could’ve just lost a large contingent of his constituents.

The mere fact that Maga leaders think their Maga followers will believe this type of nonsense is how America got into this mess in the first place.

Many people were left scratching their heads in the comments, trying to figure out exactly how immigrant cows works.

ICE needs to start arresting undocumented cows https://t.co/bdIZ6Ol12K — Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) November 17, 2025

They are bringing their own ladders to scale the wall. pic.twitter.com/lybHHjXKEM — Very concerned. (@markgmccandles1) November 16, 2025

Scott on his horse , lasso in hand , rounding up immigrant cows .. keeping us safe . https://t.co/5vG4efKDSa — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) November 16, 2025

So the Secretary of the Treasury thinks immigrants are hiking through the desert with cattle like it’s the Oregon Trail. Trump’s cabinet is really speed-running stupidity this term. https://t.co/RmcJFdnawI — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) November 16, 2025

Every time another maga comes up with a new conspiracy theory to push, I have to wonder if it’s physically painful to be this ignorant? — Day (@Daybrkd) November 16, 2025

