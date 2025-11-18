Pics christmas

An ‘English nationalist’ took outraged offence that these Elves weren’t white and ended up schooled to the North Pole and back

Poke Reporter. Updated November 18th, 2025

The festive culture wars take many forms, and it’s not just people’s fury – not always Reform UK-ers, just a lot of the time – that certain things don’t scream ‘Christmas!’ at them loudly enough.

But this was a new one on us, after ‘Sir James Britain’ – no more intel required – shared this.

And they weren’t alone with their fury that these particular Christmas Elves weren’t white. This ‘English nationalist’ also took almighty offence.

And we mention it because of all the fabulous responses, humiliating them to just the right amount (a lot) and owning them all the way to the North Pole and back.

One more time for the bigots at the back.

