An ‘English nationalist’ took outraged offence that these Elves weren’t white and ended up schooled to the North Pole and back

The festive culture wars take many forms, and it’s not just people’s fury – not always Reform UK-ers, just a lot of the time – that certain things don’t scream ‘Christmas!’ at them loudly enough.

But this was a new one on us, after ‘Sir James Britain’ – no more intel required – shared this.

Just got back after taking the kids out for the day. Found this and took a photo for you fine folks to take a look at… Even the Christmas Elf has been race swapped. pic.twitter.com/GXA0XC8HUx — Sir James Britain (@SirJBritain) November 15, 2025

And they weren’t alone with their fury that these particular Christmas Elves weren’t white. This ‘English nationalist’ also took almighty offence.

Christmas Elves aren’t Fu**ing black https://t.co/EeVNf2ldxX — James Goddard (@JamesPGoddard90) November 15, 2025

And we mention it because of all the fabulous responses, humiliating them to just the right amount (a lot) and owning them all the way to the North Pole and back.

1.

elves don’t exist james… — Evie ♡ (@EFCevie) November 16, 2025

2.

Imagine caring — HaydEvz (@HaydEvz) November 16, 2025

3.

good grief you people are fucking pathetic — seosamh (@dayglowj0e) November 16, 2025

4.

Stop embarrassing your kids. Grown man crying cos there’s TOYS of IMAGINARY ELVES that aren’t white LOOOOOOOOOOOOL https://t.co/GHDlUfxJxg — LEWISWXT (@WXTLewis) November 17, 2025

5.

Christmas elves can be any fucking colour because they’re not real, you daft melty cunt. — Skol (@Skol303) November 16, 2025

6.

So what? Not everything has to be a big deal. Plus, Jesus certainly wasn't white — lms68 (@lms684) November 16, 2025

7.

If Santa can fly around the world in one night, I think he can manage diversity in HR. — Product Of Black History (@BeYourOwnSpark) November 16, 2025

8.

ok james whatever you say pic.twitter.com/tPy6HZx5O8 — Evie ♡ (@EFCevie) November 16, 2025

9.

You gotta laugh at people, who often call others snowflakes, being offended at anything and everything nowadays https://t.co/NI58tdAA4h — Bəäŕđĕď Đřåğøñ (@VanHelSiingh) November 16, 2025

One more time for the bigots at the back.

