Celebrity comebacks economy

Liz Kershaw blamed ‘Net Zero zealots’ for the price of coal and all these burns should keep her warm at least

Poke Reporter. Updated November 20th, 2025

Former Radio 1 DJ and much else besides Liz Kershaw – you remember – isn’t happy about the price of coal.

Not only is she not happy about the price of coal, she’s really not happy with the ‘net zero zealots’ who she blames for the escalating price of her favourite DIY fossil fuel.

The bad news for Kershaw is that not everyone agreed. The good news is all these burns should keep the cold away for a day or two at least.

Did we mention that Kershaw is an occasional (very possibly frequent) contributor to GB News?

No more questions, your honour.

READ MORE

The sheer volume of women magnificently owning the ‘Alpha male’ dissing this woman’s doctorate makes it one of 2025’s very best things on Twitter

Source @LizKershawDJ