Liz Kershaw blamed ‘Net Zero zealots’ for the price of coal and all these burns should keep her warm at least

Celebrity comebacks economy

Former Radio 1 DJ and much else besides Liz Kershaw – you remember – isn’t happy about the price of coal.

Not only is she not happy about the price of coal, she’s really not happy with the ‘net zero zealots’ who she blames for the escalating price of her favourite DIY fossil fuel.

I went to buy a bag of “coal” as its nearly 0 degrees and dropping. But it’s now 12 quid a 5kg bag. And 22 quid for 10kg! At all the local shops, supermarket and garage. And of course it’s imported. And not even coal because that’s banned altogether now. Because of #NetZero.… — Liz Kershaw (@LizKershawDJ) November 19, 2025

The bad news for Kershaw is that not everyone agreed. The good news is all these burns should keep the cold away for a day or two at least.

Coal burning was banned by the Clean Air Acts 1956 & 1963, long before “Net Zero”. — Ian Walker (@g8ilz) November 19, 2025

YET STILL BEEN AVAILABLE until, this year — Liz Kershaw (@LizKershawDJ) November 19, 2025

so many issues with this post. 1, it’s not coal it’s smokeless fuel 2, wind turbines recently recorded their highest ever output and are now responsible for a good third to half of UK energy generation 3, North Sea oil is as dirty and out of date as coal…4, it’s no longer 1953! https://t.co/wDCFEGS2u4 — Andrew Black (@_blackie__) November 20, 2025

I thought it was the Conservatives in their Rolls Royces that got rid of the coal mining industry. — Lester B Honest (@LesterBHonest) November 19, 2025

Initially yes — Liz Kershaw (@LizKershawDJ) November 19, 2025

Such lies, and so unnecessary too, because the real picture is far more ordinary, far less dramatic, and not remotely the fault of Net Zero. The first point is the “coal”. What is being sold in garages and supermarkets is smokeless fuel, not coal. Coal for domestic burning was… https://t.co/IH7akFIv09 — John Kirby (@csljohnkirby) November 19, 2025

Liz, you’re lovely and all, but coal as a way to heat your home is not efficient. If you think it is, then great.

But it is not

Yes, there is millions of tons below the ground. But it’s not a great thing, it’s expensive to mine…and there are no miners now. — Sir Rowley Gherkin QC (@TransChicken2) November 19, 2025

Such lies, and so unnecessary too, because the real picture is far more ordinary, far less dramatic, and not remotely the fault of Net Zero. The first point is the “coal”. What is being sold in garages and supermarkets is smokeless fuel, not coal. Coal for domestic burning was… — John Kirby (@csljohnkirby) November 19, 2025

Coal is where it should be , in the ground. not because of net zero, but for common sense. — FOURPENCE (@gambwyll) November 19, 2025

Did we mention that Kershaw is an occasional (very possibly frequent) contributor to GB News?

No more questions, your honour.

READ MORE

The sheer volume of women magnificently owning the ‘Alpha male’ dissing this woman’s doctorate makes it one of 2025’s very best things on Twitter

Source @LizKershawDJ