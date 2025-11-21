CNN’s Kaitlin Collins fact-checked Karoline Leavitt to her face and the White House press secretary’s response (such as it was) spoke volumes

Politics CNN Kaitlan Collins Karoline Leavitt

Good news: Karoline Leavitt finally found a different way to answer a question than to yell lies at reporters. Bad news: her solution is to just stomp off in a huff.

Leavitt came out to face the firing squad yesterday to defend her piggy of a President when she was asked about a variety of other issues plaguing the White House right now. When CNN’s Kaitlin Collins confronted her for making a misquote, Leavitt decided she’d had enough.

Collins: You misquoted Democrats in that video. That’s not what they said. Leavitt: https://t.co/u6cIp87A24 pic.twitter.com/sKvr2Rjmua — Acyn (@Acyn) November 20, 2025

Truth, transparency, and temper tantrums. The American way.

The internet was not impressed.

She can’t respond because she CANNOT tell the truth without being fired! — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) November 20, 2025

Republicans can never face the truth. They need to run from it after they spew their lies. — Manna (@OhMyManna) November 20, 2025

It’s almost like she is a LIAR https://t.co/woEdQ3GVpl — Kelly Seidlitz (@KellySeidlitz) November 20, 2025

Looks like someone doesn’t like being called out directly for being a fucking liar. Sad. — ᴜᴋ1ʟʟᴇᴅᴍʏꜰ4ᴛʜ3ʀ (@pr3p4r32d13) November 20, 2025

Profiles in Courage pic.twitter.com/6QAg7Gctat — Tim Fitzgerald (@timfitzphoto) November 20, 2025

