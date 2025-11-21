Politics CNN Kaitlan Collins Karoline Leavitt
CNN’s Kaitlin Collins fact-checked Karoline Leavitt to her face and the White House press secretary’s response (such as it was) spoke volumes
Good news: Karoline Leavitt finally found a different way to answer a question than to yell lies at reporters. Bad news: her solution is to just stomp off in a huff.
Leavitt came out to face the firing squad yesterday to defend her piggy of a President when she was asked about a variety of other issues plaguing the White House right now. When CNN’s Kaitlin Collins confronted her for making a misquote, Leavitt decided she’d had enough.
Collins: You misquoted Democrats in that video. That’s not what they said.
Leavitt: https://t.co/u6cIp87A24 pic.twitter.com/sKvr2Rjmua
— Acyn (@Acyn) November 20, 2025
Truth, transparency, and temper tantrums. The American way.
