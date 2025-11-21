Garron Noone reacted to the astronomical price of turkey as only he could – with hilariously ‘fowl’ language

Entertainment cost of living food Garron Noone

Singer and TikTok star Garron Noone is not a man to hold his tongue when he has something to say, and he’s not afraid to pepper his comments with the odd swearword or ten.

He found good cause for a rant when he spotted the price of M&S Christmas food.

“Who the fuck is Tom? Was he touched by the hand of fucking God?” “We’ve gotten to the point where the common man is considered so fucking worthless, he’s to let his food know when he’s going to buy it.”

Other supermarkets are available – as are nut roasts. TikTok users related hard.

I’ll just stick with my Aldi roast chicken Christmas dinner. Feeds 5 for 20ish quid. Turkey’s overrated.

Sharalottie

Unfortunately this will all end up in the bin because they won’t sell it.

Tracy

Boycott overpriced products. Buy local. Give little useable items or not at all. Donate to your local charities. These prices are ridiculous and absolutely out of touch.

Yewande

When did they get so ridiculous??? I paid £35 for one about 10 years ago, the inflation is insane!

Rachel M

Chicken curry Christmas Day for me! I shall do a roast New Year’s Day when I’ve scooped up the bargains! Not today Marks n Sparks!

Treen

I think the 6 friends are included.

Madam

The beef comes from the direct descendant of the cow in Mary and Joseph’s stable.

LJClapham

Imagine paying that and over cooking it.

JanOxx

My mum was waiting for the slots to come available so she could order our Christmas food. She’d been asking us weeks in advance what we wanted. It’s like a cult.

Kelly The Mum Fix

They mean Tom Jones. He personally kisses each beef Wellington & a copy of his greatest hits on cassette tape comes with the product when you collect. Tom Jones is a connoisseur of beef, particularly Wellington.

Lula

THATS MORE EXPENSIVE THAN FORTNUMS.

Hershey and Georgia

There is a restaurant in my town here in Sweden that always have a free Christmas buffet for anyone. So nobody have to be alone or hungry for Christmas.

Perplex

At this rate might as well go to a restaurant.

resistant insomnia

Someone forgot to tell them all the millionaires have moved abroad.

sus

£150 for a bird. A bird.

kface2610

Engineer_John had a theory.

Pretty sure they must come and cook it for you, maybe even make the Christmas sandwiches that night!

