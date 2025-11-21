Politics boris johnson covid Question Time

It took a comedian on Question Time to nail exactly how people feel about Boris Johnson’s Covid response and Zoe Lyons was totally on the money

John Plunkett. Updated November 21st, 2025

To the studios of BBC1’s Question Time, where it was only natural that the panel was asked to react to the damning Covid report which was published on Thursday.

The forensic official report said the UK’s response to the pandemic was ‘too little, too late; and said the introduction of a lockdown even a week earlier could have saved more than 20,000 lives.

And of all the people on Question Time, no-one said it better than comedian Zoe Lyons, a two-minute response which is very much worth listening to and sums up what so many people are feeling right now.

Nailed it.

And you can find lots more Zoe Lyons here.

Source @implausibleblog