It took a comedian on Question Time to nail exactly how people feel about Boris Johnson’s Covid response and Zoe Lyons was totally on the money

To the studios of BBC1’s Question Time, where it was only natural that the panel was asked to react to the damning Covid report which was published on Thursday.

The forensic official report said the UK’s response to the pandemic was ‘too little, too late; and said the introduction of a lockdown even a week earlier could have saved more than 20,000 lives.

And of all the people on Question Time, no-one said it better than comedian Zoe Lyons, a two-minute response which is very much worth listening to and sums up what so many people are feeling right now.

Zoe Lyons, "We were in the very unfortunate position of having Boris Johnson in charge at the time" #BBCQT "I remember him taking, I'm going to call it a dishevelled approach to the whole thing" "He boasted about shaking hands with patients with covid, then getting covid… pic.twitter.com/WuwY2zLnPJ — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) November 20, 2025

Nailed it.

Absolutely we only can blame those who voted for the plank https://t.co/afNDW3G8Qi — Lpj (@lisapjam) November 21, 2025

He also advocated letting the virus rip through the population in order to build herd immunity… someone may locate the clip that was on here — Peter Davies (@angrydachshund) November 21, 2025

The cause of the woes surrounding Covid https://t.co/hfuxioC9JL — dave lawrence (@dave43law) November 21, 2025

He should be locked up and the key thrown away, along with many more of that cabinet that used the pandemic to fleece the country through dodgy PPE deals for mates. Hancock, Gove, Sunak to name just a few. — Derek McLean (@DerektheKopRed) November 21, 2025

“its spread by having contact with other people, its damaging the economy, right, everyone go and have lunch together with a fiver off" https://t.co/S8NP8EHT2U — richard bacon (@richardpbacon) November 21, 2025

I blame every idiot that voted for the buffoon. — James Bailey (@JimmiBails) November 21, 2025

