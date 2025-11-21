Twitter tweets of the week

Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Poke Reporter. Updated November 21st, 2025

Happy Friday to all who celebrate, and commiserations to those who can’t.

Over the past seven days, we’ve waded through bots, trolls and ads on Twitter – or X, if you’re a big Musk fan – to find the funniest new things that haven’t already been in one of our posts.

This is what we found …

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2