Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

Happy Friday to all who celebrate, and commiserations to those who can’t.

Over the past seven days, we’ve waded through bots, trolls and ads on Twitter – or X, if you’re a big Musk fan – to find the funniest new things that haven’t already been in one of our posts.

This is what we found …

1.

Me: I could never eat an entire 8 oz block of cheese. Mexican restaurants: Okay, mamacita, but what if we melt it and give you unlimited baskets of tortilla chips to scoop it up with? Me: sí — Amitryptyling (@AmiEverAfter) November 16, 2025

2.

What was the temperature in that room pic.twitter.com/fBgn7WtqBY — el (@capsbffel) November 18, 2025

3.

Me, in Tesco’s tonight deciding which community project to invest my little blue token in. pic.twitter.com/8ZVMwsoKzm — Tashy McTashface (@TashP351) November 18, 2025

4.

This is great news. I’ve been using much more than that. pic.twitter.com/I9s9H5CYNv — charlie higson (@monstroso) November 18, 2025

5.

the person i see in the self checkout camera is not who i am in my heart — ash ⚔︎ (@ashl3af) November 16, 2025

6.

What I think I’ll What I’ll actually

look like on a look like:

winter work trip: pic.twitter.com/bZJaeEfH6G — remand chic (@our_jesse) November 19, 2025

7.

My kid: *explaining why he’s too sick to go to school* Me: * explaining what an unreliable narrator is* — meghan (@deloisivete) November 19, 2025

8.

Top tip: Seen a house you like but can't afford it? Just put up some flags on the nearest lampposts and watch the value plummet! — Keith Burge (@carryonkeith) November 16, 2025

9.

imagine trying to find 9 other lords to go a-leaping with in 2025 — microplastics dedicator (@irregulargrapes) November 18, 2025

10.

Hello, we’re big computer company. We are truly grateful for your support! Our latest update will add a giant shit in the middle of your screen. You cannot remove it. — Pukicho (@pukicho) November 20, 2025

11.

books are so cool because there are NO FUCKING ADS IN THEM — blue (@bluewmist) November 17, 2025

12.