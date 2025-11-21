Politics donald trump Emily maitlis

Emily Maitlis’s A++ dissection of Donald Trump’s outrageous ‘quiet, piggy’ comment will surely not be bettered

John Plunkett. Updated November 21st, 2025

It was the week in which Donald Trump expertly limboed under the record breaking low bar he had already set himself.

Okay, so he didn’t limbo – he slithered – but it was this ‘quiet, piggy’ comment that taught right-thinking watchers everywhere that it’s impossible to underestimate the president of the United States.

His entirely on-brand outburst prompted no end of comment and reflection but we’re not sure any went more viral than Emily Waitlis, the former Newsnight presenter turned Newsagent podcaster.

And it’s so totally on the money, it hurts.

Nailed it!

And here are just a few of the comments it promoted.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Just in the interests of balance and all that, it should be pointed out that not everyone appeared to agree with it.

They were just wrong, obviously.

READ MORE

An American complained women no longer look like they did ‘in the 90s’ and was owned into next year – 13 properly pumping comebacks

Source @LBC