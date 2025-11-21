Emily Maitlis’s A++ dissection of Donald Trump’s outrageous ‘quiet, piggy’ comment will surely not be bettered

Politics donald trump Emily maitlis

It was the week in which Donald Trump expertly limboed under the record breaking low bar he had already set himself.

Okay, so he didn’t limbo – he slithered – but it was this ‘quiet, piggy’ comment that taught right-thinking watchers everywhere that it’s impossible to underestimate the president of the United States.

SHOCKING: In a disgusting moment, Trump shouted personal insults at a reporter asking him about incriminating evidence in the Epstein files, shouting “Quiet! Quiet Piggy.” The President of the United States is a disrespectful, unfit creep. pic.twitter.com/u5VLgGlnBf — Really American (@ReallyAmerican1) November 18, 2025

His entirely on-brand outburst prompted no end of comment and reflection but we’re not sure any went more viral than Emily Waitlis, the former Newsnight presenter turned Newsagent podcaster.

And it’s so totally on the money, it hurts.

‘He doesn’t have the power of argument so he just uses abuse.’@maitlis reacts to Trump’s ‘vile’ insult towards a female reporter. pic.twitter.com/cq9VXT7ohf — LBC (@LBC) November 18, 2025

Nailed it!

And here are just a few of the comments it promoted.

1.

Maitlis nails exactly why the “Quiet Piggy” insult is so uncomfortable. A must watch. https://t.co/bXkY58GrZe — Maggie (@MaggiesTwitt) November 19, 2025

2.

Lets not forget the Farage “Listen love” interview with Mishal Husain. Its the same approach. — Jon de Terre (@PommeJon) November 18, 2025

3.

The only reporters that Trump likes are the ones who kiss his fat ass. https://t.co/vNYFZukYTl — Robyn Maharaj (@rpmwriter) November 19, 2025

4.

I think there’s only one valid response to being called “piggy”. pic.twitter.com/RDBTJMCbZ3 — Geoff Harman‍♂️️ (@harman_geoff) November 18, 2025

5.

I think @maitlis is spot on with her assessment. You all do a great job https://t.co/NABKoYDcU1 — Xtend2 (@Xtend2global) November 19, 2025

6.

Oh it’s so vile, so demeaning… But Trump is a portly little fat pot. — The Art o’ Englishness (@simbjoe) November 18, 2025

7.

Why the heck won’t anyone stand up to him though? Yesterday, he called someone a terrible reporter. Why not just respond with, ‘better than being a terrible President.’ I just cannot stand that bully. When will he get his comeuppance? https://t.co/95hJs1qYxB — BelieveTheTruth (@Sam_BTT) November 18, 2025

Just in the interests of balance and all that, it should be pointed out that not everyone appeared to agree with it.

They were just wrong, obviously.

