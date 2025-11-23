Both Boris and Rachel Johnson are trying to defend his handling of Covid, but people are really not in the mood to listen to them

News boris johnson covid inquiry Rachel Johnson

This week, Baroness Hallett published her devastating UK Covid-19 Inquiry report on the then-government’s response to the pandemic.

One of the startling conclusions from the report was that if then-prime minister Boris Johnson had locked down the country a week earlier, around 23,000 lives could have been saved.

Well, Boris has finally responded to the report, not in a press conference or something most of the public could access, but in his paywalled Daily Mail column. (Suppose the Mail has to get its £1m money’s worth.)

On Covid there are two big questions: Where did the virus come from – and were the lockdowns worth the terrible price we paid? Baroness Hallett's hopelessly incoherent £200m inquiry failed to answer eitherhttps://t.co/6NdMrwM99T — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 22, 2025

In the column, Boris says “I remain full of regret for the things the government I led got wrong”, before going on to say his government, for the most part, didn’t do anything wrong. He also spends a lot of the column criticising the inquiry, mostly for not investigating the origins of the virus.

Meanwhile, Boris’ journalist sister, Rachel Johnson, was out defending her brother’s response to Covid on her LBC call-in radio show.

'The conclusion is being received as though my brother was the Grim Reaper himself.' Rachel Johnson defends Boris Johnson and his cabinet, as she describes the Covid inquiry as 'expensive and vindictive'. pic.twitter.com/hgUvhseKT0 — LBC (@LBC) November 21, 2025

Fair to say, lots of people are not in the mood to listen to either of the Johnsons on this matter.

Especially, with the extra news emerging this morning that Boris Johnson took four days off in the critical period of February 2020, where, according to The Guardian, he “appears to have spent time walking his jack russell dog, Dilyn, in Chevening’s 1,416 hectare (3,500 acre) grounds, riding a motorbike given to him by his now wife, Carrie, and hosting friends and family for lunches, dinners and overnight stays.”

23,000 people died because Boris Johnson was too busy walking a dog, riding a motorbike and hosting guests as he took four days off at Chevening, instead of addressing warning signs of the pandemic Why isn't Boris Johnson in jail? pic.twitter.com/Ma5XsBfRRA — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) November 22, 2025

Here’s some of the reaction to the Johnsons from the past few days.

Oh mate. YOU signed off the terms of reference for the inquiry. Those two things aren’t in it. So, like everything else wrong in this country, your fault. Again. — Tony (@TonyB_1997) November 22, 2025

I think you should blame whoever it was who agreed the terms of reference. Why dont you take responsibility for that and all the mistakes you made that are exposed by this report? https://t.co/F84PZIZQsh — Justin Madders (@justinmadders) November 22, 2025

But this was your Inquiry @BorisJohnson – you commissioned and sponsored it. You agreed with those Terms of Reference. Why didn’t you insist the source if the virus was in scope? And exclude WHO decision making too. It was them that denied Covid was airborne/aerosol transmitted.… — Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Cymru (@cymru_inquiry) November 22, 2025

I think a period of quiet reflection from you would be more appropriate followed by an apology to the whole country, particularly the bereaved families of all those people who died because of your chaos, incompetence and misconduct @CovidJusticeUK — kieron murphy (@kieronmurphy5) November 22, 2025

Wait till he gets his hands on the prime minister who set it up https://t.co/JRWsbskD6Y — Kevin Schofield (@KevinASchofield) November 22, 2025

I would sit this one out, if I was you. However, if you wish to humiliate yourself further, go for it. https://t.co/WoMRCk4PQP — Nick Tyrone (@NicholasTyrone) November 22, 2025

beyond parody that a former prime minister has been found to have potentially caused 23,000 deaths and could face legal action bc of said deaths and the reaction of a national broadcaster is to give his sister a space to attack those criticising him with absolutely no push back https://t.co/wUXSEzGoGW — Ben Smoke (@bencsmoke) November 22, 2025

I look forward to tuning into the radio shows hosted by relatives of those who died to hear what they have to say. https://t.co/L2eU6iKWoW — Sean Coleman (@colemandesign) November 22, 2025

Shame on you. And your brother. Defending his failures that led to such devastation is unforgivable. Perhaps you might like to come and spend some time with covid bereaved who will never recover from the trauma we endured? There are hundreds of thousands of us. — The National Covid Memorial Wall (@CovidMemorialUK) November 22, 2025

Why is this awful family still gaslighting the world on every medium? Can’t they just F off? https://t.co/5auvN26mrT — Brendan May (@bmay) November 21, 2025

If you voted for Boris Johnson, are a reader of the Daily Mail, Express & Sun. Were fooled into believing the lies of Nigel Farage, think the BBC is left wing, needs abolishing & now believe GBN to be the most truthful channel on TV, you are to blame for the state of the country. — Esheru (@EsheruKwaku) November 21, 2025

Boris Johnson has labelled the Covid Inquiry report as 'muddled' and 'incoherent'. In what must be the most excruciating irony bypass of all time. — Keith Burge (@carryonkeith) November 22, 2025

