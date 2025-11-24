People can’t stop watching Donald Trump’s most peculiar walk in this new video – 17 funniest and most eyebrow-raising responses

News donald trump health MRI

It’s clear to anyone with or without a medical degree that Donald Trump is not mentally stable. Now his physical fitness is coming into question.

Normally we wouldn’t dwell on hypotheticals about the President’s health, but since this is a topic he so vehemently brags about, it’s worth taking a closer look.

Here is the President in September, claiming he was told by an actual physician that he was the healthiest President (by far!) that has ever been examined.

TRUMP: WH Dr. Ronny Jackson…the Fake News said ‘who was the healthiest? Bush, Obama, or Trump?’ He said, ‘there’s not even a contest. By far, the healthiest is Donald J Trump.’ I said, ‘I love that guy.’ I’m sure Bush and Obama don’t feel the same way, but who the hell cares? pic.twitter.com/1a1qHjfp9s — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 6, 2025

Now here is Trump coming out of an MRI ago claiming it was the best MRI anyone has ever seen. And this was less than two weeks ago.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “I had an MRI. The doctor said it was the best result he has ever seen as a doctor. That’s it.” pic.twitter.com/aeTLXSngyK — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 15, 2025

Now here is the President and that video of that odd little walk that started all this off.

Trump looks like he’s having a hard time walking… pic.twitter.com/yk7XOUOmQf — @MysterySolvent (@MysterySolvents) November 23, 2025

Whatever the truth – maybe his leg had gone to sleep (would make a change if it was only his leg) – people couldn’t stop talking about it or sharing their pet theories.

We are not making any assumptions, but the real (and Google) doctors of Twitter were definitely alarmed by what they saw.

1.

My grandmother had 8 mini-strokes before having a massive one that killed her. She walked like this after the first few small strokes. https://t.co/fvk5lHz2OT — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) November 23, 2025

2.

Neurodegenerative diseases like MS, ALS, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s as well as a stroke come to mind. — Stefan (@StefanK1117) November 23, 2025

3.

One can only hope it hurts. — Greta (@GretaGrace20) November 23, 2025

4.

He started dragging the right leg during the campaign. The right side facial drooping started after he didn’t talk to reporters for a week. https://t.co/diuxd2lr7S — Amanda Berry (@amanda_booberry) November 24, 2025

5.

Yeah… this really looks like someone who just had a “very standard” MRI. Totally pic.twitter.com/IlHMMTO6n3 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 24, 2025

6.

Even his legs refuse to support him anymore. — ᔕᑭᗩᑕEᒍᑌᑎKIE (@Spacejunkie4) November 23, 2025

7.

He’s definitely had a stroke and looks like braces give limited range of motion — NoRogerNoRerunNoRent (@Sarafina_2018) November 23, 2025

8.

Tbh old people often walk funny/badly A better question is why are we thinking an ~80yo is in good health without strong medical evidence https://t.co/QJ4yVTlP04 — Snarky Ginger (@snarkyRedhd) November 24, 2025

9.