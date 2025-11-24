News donald trump health MRI

People can’t stop watching Donald Trump’s most peculiar walk in this new video – 17 funniest and most eyebrow-raising responses

Saul Hutson. Updated November 24th, 2025

It’s clear to anyone with or without a medical degree that Donald Trump is not mentally stable. Now his physical fitness is coming into question.

Normally we wouldn’t dwell on hypotheticals about the President’s health, but since this is a topic he so vehemently brags about, it’s worth taking a closer look.

Here is the President in September, claiming he was told by an actual physician that he was the healthiest President (by far!) that has ever been examined.

Now here is Trump coming out of an MRI ago claiming it was the best MRI anyone has ever seen. And this was less than two weeks ago.

Now here is the President and that video of that odd little walk that started all this off.

Whatever the truth – maybe his leg had gone to sleep (would make a change if it was only his leg) – people couldn’t stop talking about it or sharing their pet theories.

We are not making any assumptions, but the real (and Google) doctors of Twitter were definitely alarmed by what they saw.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2