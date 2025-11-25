Videos bigots hobbies takedowns

A misogynistic ‘Good American Man’ said women only have hobbies because they’re not a wife or mother and was brutally owned into next year

Poke Reporter. Updated November 25th, 2025

Time now to turn to the thoughts, such as they are, of this person who calls themselves @GoodAmericanMan on Twitter.

Apparently they believe in ‘family above all else’ according to their self-penned Twitter bio. Women having hobbies? Rather less so.

We say this after they trolled this woman’s hobby for no earthly reason (other than for clicks, obviously).

And while you might easily dismiss it as rage bait, what was less easy to ignore was the number of men appearing to agree with him in the comments. Which made these A++ comebacks even more important.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

And while we hesitate to hear any more from @GoodAmericanMan than is strictly necessary, someone had a question.

And if this has left you – like us – with an overwhelming desire to find out more about the fabulous ‘Dandelion Crayon Girl’ – @_lakenzo_ over on TikTok – then go here, quick!

READ MORE

These Little Englanders are furious with the Royal Mail’s Christmas stamps and of all the first class comebacks this one knocked the rest out of the park

Source