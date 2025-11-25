A misogynistic ‘Good American Man’ said women only have hobbies because they’re not a wife or mother and was brutally owned into next year

Videos bigots hobbies takedowns

Time now to turn to the thoughts, such as they are, of this person who calls themselves @GoodAmericanMan on Twitter.

Apparently they believe in ‘family above all else’ according to their self-penned Twitter bio. Women having hobbies? Rather less so.

We say this after they trolled this woman’s hobby for no earthly reason (other than for clicks, obviously).

She spends her time on stupid stuff like this because she’s unwed and childless. pic.twitter.com/poekIoFbdf — Reasonable Man (@GoodAmericanMan) November 24, 2025

And while you might easily dismiss it as rage bait, what was less easy to ignore was the number of men appearing to agree with him in the comments. Which made these A++ comebacks even more important.

1.

Misogynists love imagining that you are single and desperate for children if they catch you experiencing any joy that doesn’t involve them https://t.co/ABdDHCIlj6 — Madelaine Hanson (@MadelaineLucyH) November 24, 2025

2.

Calls themselves “Reasonable Man” and it’s just a bitch bitching about how other people spend their time. https://t.co/QR9f6lkcny — roemur (@romerjamess) November 24, 2025

3.

Women aren’t allowed to have interests or hobbies outside of being a wife and a mother, I TOLD YOU https://t.co/GGuOLVI2RI — Meg ☕️ (@_nomadic_soul) November 24, 2025

4.

No way they’re hating on the dandelion crayon girl https://t.co/Hl0U47zY89 — CatWeird (@WeirdCatHQ) November 24, 2025

5.

You bitches are so miserable she’s financially stable and living her best life unlike you people who sit on your asses all day and cry on Twitter https://t.co/Klxpe1Lxeq pic.twitter.com/jQcWNB3UzB — paxy ✧ (@creepydollsz) November 24, 2025

6.

7.

Ya’ll like freedom until someones freedom isn’t your idea of freedom then you don’t actually want freedom. https://t.co/jBKfnKEL5L — DeathMetalViking (@DeathMetalV) November 25, 2025

8.

Announcing that women don’t get to have hobbies if they get married is a huge contributor to the male loneliness epidemic https://t.co/7efMHHIqNd — The Wicked Maestro Morgan (@MaestroMorgan17) November 24, 2025

9.

And while we hesitate to hear any more from @GoodAmericanMan than is strictly necessary, someone had a question.

she’s not bothering anyone , whats wrong with you ? — Phoenix (@Xaraphim) November 24, 2025

I just want people to get married and have babies, there’s too many pitfalls in the modern era — Reasonable Man (@GoodAmericanMan) November 24, 2025

I did all that. Can I like what I like now? Fuuuuck. You people will not stop until you control our very thoughts. — oO0oMellieo0Oo (@OMellieo) November 24, 2025

And if this has left you – like us – with an overwhelming desire to find out more about the fabulous ‘Dandelion Crayon Girl’ – @_lakenzo_ over on TikTok – then go here, quick!

