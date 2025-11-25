JD Vance said Trump had been working tirelessly to ‘clean up the mess in Ukraine’ and was savagely schooled into next year

Politics JD Vance Russia Ukraine

When JD Vance isn’t busy hugging his friend’s widow or spooning with his couch at home, he’s self-righteously posting embarrassing statements that expose exactly how little he understands global politics.

Vance hopped on Twitter to address Kentucky Republican, Mitch McConnell. McConnell called out the White House’s recent attempts at brokering peace between Ukraine and Russia. Since the sentiment ultimately called Vance’s daddy boss into question, the VP felt it necessary to respond online.

This is a ridiculous attack on the president’s team, which has worked tirelessly to clean up the mess in Ukraine that Mitch–always eager to write blank checks to Biden’s foreign policy–left us. I wonder if the three candidates to replace McConnell in Kentucky share his views… https://t.co/4iiBiAboFF — JD Vance (@JDVance) November 24, 2025

Yet more proof Vance really shouldn’t be allowed in public. His gross mis-read of the war got ratio’d into next year online. Here are some of the best responses.

1.

It’s called the russian invasion of Ukraine, not a “mess in Ukraine.” Thank you.

You dont “clean it” by pressuring the victim to surrender, you must pressure the aggressor to stop. https://t.co/mVw0OY8kg9 — Kate from Kharkiv (@BohuslavskaKate) November 24, 2025

2.

Mitch McConnell understands that Russia started this war by invading a sovereign nation. Donald Trump blames the war on Ukraine. McConnell is right here. Trump looks completely incompetent, at best. — Lauren (@cabsav456) November 24, 2025

3.

You are the dog of the Russian dictator. — Jay in Kyiv (@JayinKyiv) November 25, 2025

4.

I wonder if you’ll explain why you defended Russia’s peace plan that you knowingly disguised as America’s peace plan? What a fucking joke this administration is — Kinzua Wolfslayer (@KinzuaW) November 24, 2025

5.

RUSSIA INVADED UKRAINE! First in 2014

Again in 2022 fully — Shaun Pinner (@olddog100ua) November 25, 2025

6.

I’m no Mitch fan, but you guys are adopting the Soros DA approach to Ukraine & russia. Why are you coddling the criminal instead of protecting the victim(Ukraine)? russia is the same as ISIS & Hamas at this point & should be dealt with as such. — EV_Trapper (@EV_Trapper) November 24, 2025

7.