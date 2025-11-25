This thieving parrot’s perfectly timed appearance during a piece to camera on an increase in robberies is an all-time great live TV moment

Animals live tv parrots

Back in 2022, Chilean journalist Nicolas Krumm became the news, due to an unfortunate encounter with a parrot. Or fortunate, depending on whether he wanted to go viral.

It happened, coincidentally, as he was doing a piece to camera about a rise in robberies in the area, and the timing could’t have been better.

We thought it was magpies that had the larcenous gene.

You can watch the original with the reporter’s words (in Spanish) on CHV_noticias, here.

This is what TikTok users had to say about it.

The suspect was said to be small green and feathery.

Bio Stuff

The parrot was the robber the whole time.

Fred the guy from HR

He’s pointing at the parrot like is anybody else seeing this? 😂

DB Air

The 🦜 is a paid actor.

Petey Pablo

Well, it puts the air in Airpod.

Jay W

I trained this parrot. The AirPod is with me. The reporter will have to visit me to get it. 👀👀😅

Britt

Yeah I buy headphones from his owner.

BB64

Hey, there’s something stuck in your ear..let me help you.

NoniSiMeharHati

A TikToker named Mel reflected on the unlikeliness of the scenario.

It’s a good thing he has a video to prove his story😁

READ MORE

This reporter being interrupted by his mum is a lovely, funny watch

Source CHV_Noticias H/T RTÉ Image Screengrab