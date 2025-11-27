Europeans have been finding out what ‘coffee creamer’ is in America and the transatlantic divide has never felt wider

US coffee europe

Time now to return to the cultural chasm that exists between America and, well, basically everywhere else.

But in this case it is specifically Europe we are talking about, in particular these Euroepans who are finding out what ‘coffee creamer’ is for the first time.

America has a problem and it’s coffee creamers cause what the fuck is this????? pic.twitter.com/nsn9AGJgy3 — fiascá spice (@TilllyNeonn) November 25, 2025

Sure, you’ve probably got a good idea, but the delight – such as it is – in the detail in this case.

Ok I've been too scared to ask but what the fuck is coffee creamer https://t.co/YkDo04HdWY — i know what it is now (@kenmoos) November 25, 2025

And it wasn’t just @kenmoos whose jaw hit the floor.

1.

Training wheels for the kids who’d prefer dessert for breakfast. — harold lance (@OmahaNebraksa) November 26, 2025

LMAOO — i know what it is now (@kenmoos) November 26, 2025

2.

Coffee mate is a pretty popular one and these are the ingredients. I tried explaining coffee creamer to an Australian oomf once and she did NOT like the idea that it’s mostly water sugar and oil pic.twitter.com/2vaE6QykSw — ⛓️ (@fvnnybvnny5) November 26, 2025

ok well this is worse than expected i thought it was literally just cream with a ton of sugar — i know what it is now (@kenmoos) November 26, 2025

3.

I’ll do you one better pic.twitter.com/vs781IGgD6 — gaymersalsa (@gaymersalsa) November 26, 2025

CRYING — i know what it is now (@kenmoos) November 26, 2025

4.

American coffee jizz — Bilbo Baggings (@TurfDynasty88) November 26, 2025

Best answer — i know what it is now (@kenmoos) November 26, 2025

5.

i thought it was like, flavoured heavy cream with less fat/less thick but apparently it doesn't have milk??? — bubu⁷ (@rainfairyjoon) November 26, 2025

6.

I'd expect cream as in whipped milk, yeah. But going through some coffee creamer ingredients they apparently feature copious amounts of sugar and list literal OIL as main ingredient. I'd never expect that in a million years. — Zinogre (@TerrorZinogre) November 26, 2025

7.

genuinely it baffles me as a brit — Grace (@DevilsDefend) November 26, 2025

8.

imagine putting oil and sugar in your tea bc thats whas happenign — i know what it is now (@kenmoos) November 26, 2025

9.

This is what started the Boston Tea Party — BambooEarpick (@BambooEarpick) November 26, 2025

10.

Wait until they find out some Americans put in soda — all hail the may queen (@sissyfistt) November 26, 2025

11.

Blame the Mormons bc it’s real dude pic.twitter.com/88khsqLOMz — A (@dhdnsoxocnn) November 26, 2025

WHATHDJSHDFJHSJDFHSJDFHDSJFH oh my god i thought u were clowning on me — i know what it is now (@kenmoos) November 26, 2025

12.

The lower the shelves go the more they look like they belong under the kitchen sink — David (@ThatGuyDavo) November 26, 2025

13.

for future reference, if you don't know what's in an american product, it's corn syrup. — Lisa Dezaki (@LisaDezaki) November 26, 2025

And finally …

