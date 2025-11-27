US coffee europe

Europeans have been finding out what ‘coffee creamer’ is in America and the transatlantic divide has never felt wider

John Plunkett. Updated November 27th, 2025

Time now to return to the cultural chasm that exists between America and, well, basically everywhere else.

But in this case it is specifically Europe we are talking about, in particular these Euroepans who are finding out what ‘coffee creamer’ is for the first time.

Sure, you’ve probably got a good idea, but the delight – such as it is – in the detail in this case.

And it wasn’t just @kenmoos whose jaw hit the floor.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

And finally …

READ MORE

An anti-woke warrior took a trip down London’s ‘infamous’ Oxford Street to show how dangerous it is and was owned into next year

Source @kenmoos