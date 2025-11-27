LBC’s Shelagh Fogarty wanted to double check Nigel Farage isn’t actually a Russian asset and Zia Yusuf’s finger-wagging fury made it all worthwhile

Politics lbc nigel farage zia yusuf

You might already have seen the best thing to come out of Budget day, chancellor Rachel Reeves A++ jibe at the expense of Nigel Farage when she said this.

“We are freezing known Russian assets, but let me be clear, I don’t actually mean the honourable member for Clacton” Reeves throws a very timely posh burn in Farage’s direction.#Budget2026 pic.twitter.com/v7QqzYLhPN — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) November 26, 2025

We mention it again because LBC’s estimable Shelagh Fogarty had Reform UK’s head of policy (all of them!) Zia Yusuf on her show and she was keen to double check that Farage wasn’t actually, you know, a Russian asset.

And if she was hoping for a response – we certainly were – she got one, Yusuf descending into a pompous finger-wagging fury that we frankly can’t get enough of right now.

‘Is Nigel Farage a Russian asset?’

‘Are you seriously asking me that?’

@ShelaghFogarty refuses to back down while questioning Reform’s Zia Yusuf. pic.twitter.com/qwwh5TOdjq — LBC (@LBC) November 26, 2025

Always the free speech ‘warriors’ who are the biggest snowflakes.

And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.

1.

If he doesn’t want these questions, he should stop dodging them. In my view, we’ve already had a Reform UK leader in jail for Russian bribes, so tell me why Farage, who’s voiced sympathy for Putin’s positions, should be seen any differently. — John Rushforth (@JohnRushforth1) November 26, 2025

2.

Did he exclaim “and you need to apologise” at the end of it, like Reform members say in answer to every single question ever asked — Playingitagain (@AmeliaRocket1) November 26, 2025

3.

Reform are allergic to slight scrutiny, it’s hilarious. — Woods (@JWood180) November 26, 2025

4.

Here he is with Oleg’s wife, Oleg being the person who bribed Nathan Gill. Small world eh, what are the odds? pic.twitter.com/8CNBu2tw9f — The Fukaa (@the_fukaa) November 26, 2025

5.

Why does @ZiaYusufUK get his knickers in such a twist when it comes to things like this? Proper toys out of the pram moment. — Botty McBotface (@PaffyPete) November 26, 2025

6.

MUST NOT QUESTION DEAR LEADER! How fucking dare Yusef, and unelected mouthpiece, say that questioning Farage’s motives is an affront to people who vote for him, like he is infallible. Twat. — Gizmo (@Gizmo83508413) November 26, 2025

7.

Nathan Gill’s imprisonment is far from ancient history, he was only sentenced last week — capellarec (@Capellarec) November 26, 2025

8.

More and more reform are starting to themselves — Stephen Collins (@StephenCol11189) November 26, 2025

Reform UK-ers were furious, naturally, and this particular response was hard to beat.

I look forward to Ofcom taking action against her. https://t.co/K7IThcg9qH — Steven Barrett (@SBarrettBar) November 26, 2025

Can’t recall the Ofcom rule forbidding presenters asking questions, but we’ll keep on reading, it must be in here somewhere!

READ MORE

Rachel Reeves totally blanked GB News and their eye-bulging fury just makes the whole thing even better

Source @LBC