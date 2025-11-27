Politics lbc nigel farage zia yusuf

LBC’s Shelagh Fogarty wanted to double check Nigel Farage isn’t actually a Russian asset and Zia Yusuf’s finger-wagging fury made it all worthwhile

John Plunkett. Updated November 27th, 2025

You might already have seen the best thing to come out of Budget day, chancellor Rachel Reeves A++ jibe at the expense of Nigel Farage when she said this.

We mention it again because LBC’s estimable Shelagh Fogarty had Reform UK’s head of policy (all of them!) Zia Yusuf on her show and she was keen to double check that Farage wasn’t actually, you know, a Russian asset.

And if she was hoping for a response – we certainly were – she got one, Yusuf descending into a pompous finger-wagging fury that we frankly can’t get enough of right now.

Always the free speech ‘warriors’ who are the biggest snowflakes.

And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Reform UK-ers were furious, naturally, and this particular response was hard to beat.

Can’t recall the Ofcom rule forbidding presenters asking questions, but we’ll keep on reading, it must be in here somewhere!

READ MORE

Rachel Reeves totally blanked GB News and their eye-bulging fury just makes the whole thing even better

Source @LBC