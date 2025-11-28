Life relationships

A ‘high value man’ had some advice for unmarried women and of all the mockery that ensued this A++ takedown beat all-comers

John Plunkett. Updated November 28th, 2025

We’re not sure we’ve come across the expression ‘high value man’ before but we’ve already made our mind up that anyone who calls themselves one is surely the exact opposite.

We say this after someone styling themselves as @DefiantBaptist took time out from offering ‘Christian News By Christians, For Christians’ to offer some entirely unsolicited advice for unmarried women on Twitter and it was just as valuable as you think it’s going to be.

Just in case you were wondering what a ‘high value man’ is.

And we mention it because it prompted no end of fabulous responses …

… but one in particular made our day so much better.

Boom.

