A ‘high value man’ had some advice for unmarried women and of all the mockery that ensued this A++ takedown beat all-comers

We’re not sure we’ve come across the expression ‘high value man’ before but we’ve already made our mind up that anyone who calls themselves one is surely the exact opposite.

We say this after someone styling themselves as @DefiantBaptist took time out from offering ‘Christian News By Christians, For Christians’ to offer some entirely unsolicited advice for unmarried women on Twitter and it was just as valuable as you think it’s going to be.

A high value man would much rather marry a sweet girl that works at a coffee shop than a boss babe CEO type that sees herself as his equal or superior. That's just a fact. She should stay at home under her father's roof and focus on attracting such a man. https://t.co/w4r0AD7Rmq — Defiant Baptist (@DefiantBaptist) November 25, 2025

Just in case you were wondering what a ‘high value man’ is.

Define high value man ? — Julie Vaux (@JVartndesign) November 27, 2025

Masculine, a good provider or aspiring to be one, a Christian, sexually pure, handsome enough, fit. That’s what comes to mind. — Defiant Baptist (@DefiantBaptist) November 27, 2025

And we mention it because it prompted no end of fabulous responses …

Any man who uses the expression “high value man” is a pathetic loser and no woman of substance would give him the time of day. He is stuck with the wallflowers with no education who still live at home because that’s all that will have him. — ElizabethDoloresDarcy (@DarcyDolor86638) November 26, 2025

This is such a weird myth that people apparently need 0 evidence to believe.

Wealthy men with postgrad educations hardly ever marry women who don't have the same background. You can look at any study. https://t.co/lkOW3XrE0O — Laura Robinson (@LauraRbnsn) November 27, 2025

I love the way no one has considered that women may strive to have successful careers for themselves- and it has nothing to do with whether or not men find it attractive — Lindsay Jay (@LindseeJay) November 27, 2025

You loser incels really should stop treating relationships as if it's an extension of capitalism. It's like you're resistant to anything operating outside of the market. Not everything is supposed to be transactional! Also, youre a coward bitch who can't handle women being equal — Make Israel Palestine Again! (@quantum_shadow_) November 26, 2025

Spoken like a loser who doesn’t know any professional men — Bitch Troll From HELL! (@terf_muffin) November 26, 2025

This is what "low value men" tell themselves because they are resentful and insecure of successful women. Surgeons, lawyers and self made millionaires aren't marrying cashiers. Marriage in USA follows rigid class lines. https://t.co/dvgvLp2nZr — akhivae (@akhivae) November 25, 2025

100% of men who describe themselves as 'high value' are assholes. — Peter Thompson (@peteyfunnyfeety) November 27, 2025

… but one in particular made our day so much better.

you've tweeted 452k times since december 2013. that's 103 tweets a day. assuming you sleep 8 hours a day, that's a new tweet every ten mins for twelve years. you need to get a HIGH VALUE JOB https://t.co/cZM5AxeUdc — derek guy (@dieworkwear) November 27, 2025

Boom.

"assuming you sleep 8 hours a day"

Me: Stop, he's already dead — Josh McGill (@Joshmcgill7) November 27, 2025

No no no. That’s not how it works. If you’re chronically online, watch “alpha” or “sigma” shit all day. You can call yourself high value. And when no women would ever touch you. You can just say they’re all stuck up bitches, ran through, whatever. It’s 4D chess — bryan offman (@bryanoffman) November 27, 2025

This definitely belongs on the Murdered by Words subreddit. — Bubbe Wokestein ✡️ (@veggieto) November 27, 2025

