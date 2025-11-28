Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

Welcome to our Friday round-up of funny tweets, or ‘X posts’ to people who use AI to tell jokes at parties.

As ever, we’ve scoured Twitter to find comedy gold, and we hope you enjoy what we picked.

1.

To the person who's Van is blocking my driveway can you please remove it ASAP. pic.twitter.com/QDqTfdOZ2C — HandyAndy (@_andyhandy) November 23, 2025

2.

I think AI might have been a bit… overhyped.

It's just Clippy on steroids and even more annoying. pic.twitter.com/RYa06pLKb4 — Prof Alice Roberts (@theAliceRoberts) November 26, 2025

3.

oh please, oh please… https://t.co/GY907aKKCN — Four Seasons Total Landscaping (@TotalSeasons) November 23, 2025

4.

Watching just the way Christopher Nolan Intended pic.twitter.com/PALic7Dn7c — Buy Physical Media (@VHSDVDBLURAY4K) November 24, 2025

5.

Remember bread? The 80s were crazy. pic.twitter.com/b7HXCnbhTA — Martin Pilgrim (@MartinPilgrim1) November 22, 2025

6.

PLAY IDEA: No Angry Men — Al Murray (@almurray) November 25, 2025

7.

Just been to Toby Carvery. pic.twitter.com/W2innwU9WS — Andy Churnwell (@churnwell) November 25, 2025

8.

Finally, at long last, they invented a Bucket for girls pic.twitter.com/0CuzyqeOUt — scholastic book fair (@jennifersnudes) November 22, 2025

9.

I would rather take the ring all the way to Mordor than go to Costco right now. — sammy rhodes (@sammyrhodes) November 25, 2025

10.

Do not feed shortbread to the Nazi children. pic.twitter.com/WND0tG23eP — Tashy McTashface (@TashP351) November 23, 2025

11.

[automatic work email reply] Hi, I'm in the office but am in holiday mode until January 3rd. Please don't expect anything from me during this period. — The Real Rodney Lacroix (@RealRodLacroix) November 25, 2025

12.