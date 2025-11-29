News immigration the UK Tommy Robinson

Tommy Robinson’s pal Danny Tommo has gone to France to ‘stop the boats’ – 16 heroically mocking responses

Michael White. Updated November 29th, 2025

Everybody relax about immigration and border crossings: Tommy Robinson’s pal, Daniel Thomas aka Danny Tommo, is on the case.

This week, Tommo and men from the ‘Raise the Colours’ flag group travelled to France as a vigilante group to disrupt migrant crossings across the Channel.

They have been documenting what they’re calling ‘Operation Overlord’ (the code name for the Battle of Normandy in 1944) on social media.

There’s this picture Tommo shared, with the caption: “For our grandfathers, for our families and above all, for our children. We stand our ground. ✝️”

Tommo then later posted this picture and video clip of the group next to a destroyed dinghy.

Naturally, people online couldn’t wait to reward the patriots for their bravery.

