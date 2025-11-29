Tommy Robinson’s pal Danny Tommo has gone to France to ‘stop the boats’ – 16 heroically mocking responses

News immigration the UK Tommy Robinson

Everybody relax about immigration and border crossings: Tommy Robinson’s pal, Daniel Thomas aka Danny Tommo, is on the case.

This week, Tommo and men from the ‘Raise the Colours’ flag group travelled to France as a vigilante group to disrupt migrant crossings across the Channel.

They have been documenting what they’re calling ‘Operation Overlord’ (the code name for the Battle of Normandy in 1944) on social media.

There’s this picture Tommo shared, with the caption: “For our grandfathers, for our families and above all, for our children. We stand our ground. ✝️”

#OperationOverlord Incoming – For our grandfathers, for our families and above all, for our children. We stand our ground. ✝️ pic.twitter.com/aiv9uhfTvr — Danny Tommo (@RealDannyTommo) November 27, 2025

Tommo then later posted this picture and video clip of the group next to a destroyed dinghy.

This is what protecting your families, your daughters, your sons, and your homeland looks like. #OperationOverlord || pic.twitter.com/C87OwfH3ry — Danny Tommo (@RealDannyTommo) November 28, 2025

ANOTHER INVASION BOAT FOUND – DESTROYED. It Will NEVER Reach England. 28/11/25 pic.twitter.com/FhKQfjLBp3 — Danny Tommo (@RealDannyTommo) November 28, 2025

Naturally, people online couldn’t wait to reward the patriots for their bravery.

Look at these two chumps. Being rejected from Channel 5's latest series about Bailiffs has really hit them hard. They seem to be in a kitchen showroom because, nothing screams 'hard man' like being photographed in front of a Wickes display. I just can't even with these knobs. https://t.co/dTvct67jJR — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) November 28, 2025

Where 'group of influencers' should read — fake-patriotic, far-right, grifting knobheads. https://t.co/J7fJuuRCpW — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) November 28, 2025

Due to overwhelming demand caused by Operation Overlord we have now sold out of all XXXL Slazenger and Lonsdale tactical divorce wear pic.twitter.com/E4PJiYCz8w — Serious Mullerings (@RajWorks) November 28, 2025

“What are you doin today, luv” “Ah nothing, just coz-playing Border Force with me Amazon cammo” pic.twitter.com/CLUU95bdc4 — aidThompsin (@aidThompsin) November 28, 2025

We can sleep soundly in our beds knowing you lot are out of the country…. — Stuart Bourne (@stalwartfilms) November 28, 2025

What posing for a picture holding some flags probably made in India in front of some plastic sheet you found? — DanDubbleD ☆ (@ItzDubbleD) November 28, 2025

I'd bet my life this lot would be the first to run a mile if Russia was invading Britain. https://t.co/Ut8yRlUVuC — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) November 28, 2025

Before social media put people into a constant state of ‘fight or flight’ guys like this used to go fishing and they were happy https://t.co/mpa7rHPLkg — Willem Moore (@willem_moore_uk) November 28, 2025

“Ok, that was good, but let’s try one more & this time try to really smoulder.” Wallopers. https://t.co/IfQYq19OkX pic.twitter.com/SCWVBUn0Mq — That big number 5 (@Thisisred5Five) November 28, 2025

Heil and Pace pic.twitter.com/r0pQpSdtot — Stuart Jones (@StudiniJones) November 28, 2025

The new series of Dempsey and Makepeace looks shite. — Miffy (@miffythegamer) November 28, 2025

Cute costumes boys but Halloween was weeks ago — Stef (@avfc_stef) November 28, 2025

The kind of shite clobber they're selling on tiktok shop https://t.co/bz8ZKXQHte — Andy (@_andrewkerr_) November 28, 2025

Source: Twitter/X/@RealDannyTommo